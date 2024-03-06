Donald Trump and Joe Biden set for rematch as pair sweep to victory on Super Tuesday

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are set for a rematch at the next presidential election. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are set for a rematch in the next presidential election after they both swept to victory on Super Tuesday.

Mr Biden and Mr Trump each won California, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts.

Mr Biden also won the Democratic primaries in Utah, Vermont and Iowa.

But Mr Trump's last major rival, Nikki Haley, took Vermont - denying the former president a full sweep.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden lost the Democratic caucus in American Samoa - a US territory in the South Pacific Ocean.

Nikki Haley took Vermont. Picture: Alamy

The pair will not formally become their parties' presumptive nominees until later in the month, when more states have been able to vote.

But the primary's biggest day made their rematch a near-certainty.

Despite their victories, opinion polls suggest voters do not want a repeat of the 2020 elections, with them preferring to have had an alternative option.

It is the first time since 1956 that a repeat face-off is on the cards for a US presidential election.

Joe Biden announcing new actions to lower costs for families. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, Mr Trump said: "They call it Super Tuesday for a reason - this is a big win.

"And they tell me, the pundit, there has never been anything so conclusive. This is an amazing night."

He added: "Our poll numbers are higher than Joe Biden's. He is the worst president in the history of our country. There is never been anything like what is happening to our country."

Donald Trump speaking at Mar-a-Lago. Picture: Alamy

Mr Biden also hit out at Mr Trump, saying in a statement: "Tonight’s results leave the American people with a clear choice: Are we going to keep moving forward or will we allow Donald Trump to drag us backwards into the chaos, division, and darkness that defined his term in office?"

He added: "If Donald Trump returns to the White House, all of this progress is at risk.

"He is driven by grievance and grift, focused on his own revenge and retribution, not the American people."