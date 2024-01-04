Storm Henk claims second victim after woman dies in fallen tree crash - as police refer themselves to watchdog

The woman's next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. No arrests have been made. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

An unnamed elderly woman driver has died after hitting a fallen tree, which had been reported to police about 90 minutes earlier as Storm Henk battered the country.

The 87-year-old was in a red Smart Forfour when she collided with the tree near Crays Pond, Oxfordshire, at about 5.25pm on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police has since omareferred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as the fallen tree was one of a number of similar reports received approximately an hour and a half before the collision.

Storm Henk has battered much of the UK. Picture: Alamy

Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: "Sadly, a woman has died following this collision and our thoughts are with her loved ones.

"We would like to appeal for anyone that witnessed the collision, or saw the car prior to it, to contact us.

"We would also ask any drivers with a dash-camera who were in the area at the time to check their recordings and let us know if it has captured anything that could help our investigation."

An IOPC spokesperson said: "According to the referral, officers had earlier reported that a tree had brought down power lines at the same location.

"We will be assessing the referral to determine whether any further action is required from us."

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire County Council earlier warned peaks of the River Trent could come close to the highest on record since 2000.

Meteorologists also warned of further flooding to homes and businesses, road closures, difficult driving conditions and cancellations to train and bus services. Picture: Alamy

The council's tactical co-ordination group met on Thursday as a number of road closures and flood alerts remain in place.

Firefighters have also rushed to evacuate a static residential park in Radcliffe and residents in other at-risk areas have been urged to prepare in case they need to evacuate.

The council said key tributaries that feed into the River Trent - including the River Derwent, the River Soar and the River Dove - had reached their peaks, so high water levels would now pass down the Trent. This is likely to lead to more flooding to properties and roads, the authority says.

Councillor Neil Clarke, cabinet member for transport and environment, said: "We have already evacuated some communities - some low-lying areas - but as the levels are still rising, it is important people are aware and take precautions."

‼️THREAD | Major incident declared due to flooding along the River Trent



Nottinghamshire and Nottingham Local Resilience Forum has declared a major incident due to rising river levels on the River Trent and the flooding and future flooding in the area, caused by #StormHenk. 👇 pic.twitter.com/yjof4W0V8C — Nottinghamshire County Council (@NottsCC) January 4, 2024

Earlier rail passengers were urged to travel home early as flooding misery continued two days after Storm Henk with the Met Office expanding a heavy rain warning.

Great Western Railway told customers to avoid starting journeys and said those who had already travelled should consider taking a return train 'as soon as possible'. South Western Railway, Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express also warned of severe disruption with speed restrictions already imposed on some lines.

The Environment Agency has 293 flood alerts (in amber) and 270 warnings (in red) for England. Picture: Environment Agency

The Met Office initially issued a rain warning across southern England from Cornwall to Suffolk but then extended it northwards over Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.bIt runs until 3am tomorrow and warns of further power cuts and villages becoming cut off.

Meteorologists also warned of further flooding to homes and businesses, road closures, difficult driving conditions and cancellations to train and bus services.