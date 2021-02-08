Live

Storm Darcy LIVE: latest travel and snow updates as 'bitter' freeze hits UK

8 February 2021, 06:54

Heavy snow blanketed parts of the UK
Heavy snow blanketed parts of the UK. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Heavy snowfall and travel disruption is predicted across much of the UK as Storm Darcy continues to trigger weather warnings.

"Bitterly cold" as strong easterly winds from Ukraine and the Black Sea area are expected to continue spilling across the UK, the Met Office said.

The east plus London and the south-east of England are covered by amber warnings of snow through to Monday lunchtime, which predict possible widespread travel disruption and possible power cuts.

Various warnings for snow and ice across eastern areas the length of Britain are in place until Wednesday.

Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Kent and Medway are all regions which are set to be hit by an "area of widespread, persistent and occasionally heavy snow" through Monday, according to the amber warning.

There is also the potential for some significant accumulations across eastern parts of Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent.

Follow the latest updates below:

