Storm Isha to bring 80mph winds to UK as rare 'danger to life' weather warnings issued for entire country

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Office has issued a series of new weather warnings as it officially named Storm Isha, which will bring heavy rain and 80mph winds.

Two amber weather warnings for wind, covering most of the UK, will come into effect from Sunday afternoon, lasting until the end of Monday.

Disruption is "likely" as a result of the wind, the Met Office said, as is damage to buildings.

In coastal areas, there will be a "danger to life" due to large waves and beach material being thrown onto roads, sea fronts and properties.

Wind coming in from the Atlantic in the west will then take charge through Friday and into Saturday, bringing much milder, wet and windy weather for the weekend.

The Met Office outlook for the weekend says: "Turning mild, wet and windy through the weekend and into next week. Gales or severe gales likely on Sunday, especially in the northwest. Locally heavy outbreaks of rain at times."

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "It is on Sunday where we're likely to see the wettest and windiest weather, particularly towards northern and western parts and that's where we're likely to see the greatest risk of disruption."

It adds: "As well as the wet and windy weather, the position of this low is going to drag in some milder air from the southwest so temperatures are going to go from several degrees below average to several degrees above average."

It comes after much of the UK experienced its coldest night of the year, with lows of -18C recorded in the Scottish highlands.

Earlier in the week, much of Scotland and the north west of England experienced heavy snowfall, including in Manchester and Cheshire.

While the weather is turning from freezing to wet and windy, temperatures are also expected to increase to above average levels for this time of year.

According to the latest weather forecasts, it could reach as high as 15C in London next week, with some brief sunny spells expected.