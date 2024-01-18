Exact date warmer weather to return as 15C and sunshine predicted after cold snap

Highs of 15C could be recorded next week. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

With temperatures frequently plummeting past freezing, and some parts of the country covered in snow, you may be wondering when it's going to get warmer again.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There is going to be a little bit of a wait, with temperatures set to remain cold for most of the country in the coming days.

In fact, some rural spots of England and Wales could drop to between -5C to -10C with very cold widespread frost, while Scotland faces lows of -18C.

But once the cold snap is over, and after a spell of heavy rain over the weekend, temperatures will start to rise quite starkly.

They could even sit above average levels for this time of year, the Met Office has said.

The UK is in for a brief sunny interlude. Picture: Getty

In London, on Tuesday, it will reach as high as 15C, with periodic sunny spells predicted throughout the week.

There will also be plenty of rain over the period, however, so do not expect a mini January heatwave.

Read More: Met office issues amber weather alerts for snow and ice after freezing -15C night

Read More: Exact date storm set to hit UK amid sub-zero temperatures as 'danger to life' warning issued over 70mph winds

The Met Office's long-range forecast, which runs from January 22 to 31, reads: "In the the south and southeast some drier and more settled spells of weather are likely to develop, especially later in the month, when, although quite likely milder than of late, the chance of overnight frost and fog increases once again."

Several areas the UK were treated to heavy snowfall earlier in the week, including in large swathes of Scotland and north west England, including Manchester and Cheshire.

Members of the public make their way through snow after the Met Office issued weather alerts for snow as low temperatures continue across the north of the country. Picture: Getty

In the north of Scotland, a rare amber weather warning for snow is in place, which will last until 6pm.

For the rest of Scotland, and northern Ireland, a yellow weather warning is in place, as well as large parts of eastern England, running from Norwich to Newcastle.