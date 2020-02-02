Streatham: Attacker who was shot dead named as Sudesh Amman

The attacker who was shot dead by armed police in Streatham has been named as convicted terror offender Sudesh Amman.

Amman, 20, had been released from prison in the past six weeks, after being jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018.

He was under active police surveillance at the time of the attack on Streatham High Road on Sunday afternoon.

Police believe the brutal attack was Islamist-related.

Sam Armstrong, from a foreign policy think tank called the Henry Jackson Society, said Amman was thought to have been staying in a bail hostel in Tulse Hill.

Amman, who was 18 at the time of his sentencing, had an address in Harrow, north-west London, and had been jailed for three years and four months.

He admitted to 13 terror offences after forensic specialists recovered more than 349,000 media files from Amman’s laptop, mobile phone and other digital devices - including a bomb-making manual and a guide called “Bloody Brazilian Knife Fightin’ Techniques”.

Amman had previously shared beheadings videos to his girlfriend and told her to kill her “kuffar” (unbelieving) parents.

In December, the Henry Jackson Society warned the government not to release the convicted terror offender.

Dr Paul Stott, research fellow for the think tank, said at the time: “Before considering releasing motivated individuals back into a community whose values they rejected, the authorities must be certain they do not prove a threat to the peace and good order of our society.”

On Sunday, Dr Stott said Amman now appeared to be "back on London's streets with unfinished business."

He added: "The extreme nature of his Islamist beliefs was such that in May 2018 he was arrested within 24 hours of police being alerted to his activities."

Dr Stott called for an "immediate moratorium on the release of terrorist prisoners, whilst the government reviews each individual case."

Amman had been a student at North West London College at the time he was jailed.

The Old Bailey heard how he had written in a notebook how to make explosives and that his life "goal" was to be a martyr.

At the time his trial, prosecutor Kelly Brocklehurst said: "Much of his fascination with conducting an attack was focused on using a knife but reference was also made to committing acid attacks on mopeds.

“The Crown contends that the defendant’s interest in Islamic extremism and Daesh (Isis) in particular is more than a mere immature fascination with the taboo and with graphic violence.

"He is clearly someone with sincerely held and concerning ideological beliefs which motivate him to collect and disseminate such material.”

A Whitehall source said: “He was under surveillance, that is what allowed police to do their job so quickly. It could have been much worse than it was.

“There had been concerns when he was in prison but there were no powers for any authority to keep him behind bars.

“There was nothing that could be done to keep him behind bars under existing laws, hence why he was under surveillance and strict licencing conditions.

“He had served half of his sentence, which was more than three years, so had to be released despite concerns over his conduct.

“The public will look at this case and say why was this individual not kept behind bars and the Prime Minister shares that view.

“This shines a light on something that clearly needs addressing.”