Strep A death toll rises to 16 as Sussex child dies from bug

9 December 2022, 16:57 | Updated: 9 December 2022, 17:35

A 16th child has died from Strep A
A 16th child has died from Strep A. Picture: Google Maps/ GoFundMe / Just Giving

By Emma Soteriou

A pupil at a school in Sussex who is suspected to have had invasive Strep A infection has died, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

The pupil, whose age nor gender were given, had attended Hove Park School.

Specialists from the UKHSA are working with Brighton and Hove City Council to support the school following the death.

Dr Rachael Hornigold, consultant in health protection at UKHSA South East, said: "We are extremely saddened to hear about the death of a young child and our thoughts are with their family, friends and the local community.

"Infection with Group A Streptococcus bacterium usually causes a sore throat, scarlet fever or skin rash, and is passed by physical contact or through droplets from sneezing or coughing.

"In very rare cases, the infection can become invasive and enter parts of the body where bacteria aren't normally found, which can be serious.

"We will implement public health actions, including advice to the city council and school community."

Efforts have since been made to raise awareness among parents and carers about the signs and symptoms of Group A Streptococcal infections.

Alistair Hill, director of public health at Brighton and Hove City Council, said: "We are working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Hove Park School following the death of a pupil who attended the school.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the whole school community who will all be deeply affected by the very tragic loss of this young child, and we are providing our support to them at this incredibly sad time.

"While we cannot comment on individual cases, we ask that the privacy of the family is respected.

"As a precaution, we have also been working closely with the school to raise awareness amongst parents and carers of the signs and symptoms of Group A Streptococcal infections, and what to do if a child develops these, including invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS)."

