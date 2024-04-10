Student, 24, died after inhaling up to 'three big bottles' of nitrous oxide a day, inquest told

10 April 2024, 14:11 | Updated: 10 April 2024, 14:13

Ellen Mercer was inhaling two to three "big bottles" of laughing gas a day
Ellen Mercer was inhaling two to three "big bottles" of laughing gas a day. Picture: Ellenmercer.muchloved.com/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 24-year-old business student died after inhaling up to three bottles of nitrous oxide a day, an inquest has been told.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ellen Mercer, 24, was rushed to hospital in the early hours of February 9 in 2023 after she reported that she was unable to walk and would fall over when she tried, Berkshire coroner's court heard.

She was treated by medical staff at Wexham Park Hospital Emergency Department but died around 24 hours later at 12.52am on February 10.

Senior coroner Heidi Connor said "part of her cause of death" was connected to "nitrous oxide gas" - also known as laughing gas.

A post-mortem report found Ms Mercer's death was caused by bilateral pulmonary thromboembolism, deep vein thrombosis, and "long-term complications of nitrous oxide use", the inquest heard.

Read more: Ex-Manchester United star Wes Brown went bankrupt despite £50,000/week pay because of 'wrong people' around him

Read more: Fraudster who tried to claim nearly £500,000 for road crash injuries exposed after she went on the Jeremy Kyle Show

Ellen Mercer was taken to hospital by the emergency services in the early hours of February 9 last year
Ellen Mercer was taken to hospital by the emergency services in the early hours of February 9 last year. Picture: ellenmercer.muchloved.com

Michaela Kirtley, an emergency medical technician from Phoenix Response Services, attended Ms Mercer's home on February 8.

When she arrived at the scene, she was shown to the bedroom by Ms Mercer's boyfriend.

"I took notice of the room," she said.

"There were no sheets on the bed at all. There was just the duvet, severely stained. The room was bare."

She said the scene made it clear to her that she was dealing with a "vulnerable person".

Ms Mercer "was talking as normal", and the only one of her vital signs that was outside the normal range was her heart rate, which could have been due to anxiety, she said.

Ellen Mercer
Ellen Mercer. Picture: ellenmercer.muchloved.com

Ms Mercer told her that she had burned her legs after spilling a gas canister on them and that she had been unable to walk or go to the toilet for two weeks, she said.

Ms Kirtley checked the wounds on Ms Mercer's legs, which she described as "pussy".

She said the 24-year-old looked six months pregnant.

Ms Mercer's boyfriend showed her a box of gas canisters, which she identified as nitrous oxide.

"I had never seen such big bottles," she said.

She told the inquest that the canisters were 600g and that Ms Mercer's boyfriend said she took "two to three bottles" per day, but had slowed down in the last couple of weeks.

Ms Mercer told her she had passed out and the bottle had fallen on her legs.

At the time of the student's death, possession of laughing gas with the intent of getting high was not illegal. It was made a Class C drug, in November 2023.

The inquest continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba steps down as chief creative officer at company she founded

Hugh Grant (right) will return as love rat Daniel Cleaver in the fourth instalment of the franchise Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant set to reunite for new Bridget Jones film

Train diverted after passenger dressed as Star Wars character reported to police for carrying firearm

Train diverted after passenger dressed as Star Wars character reported to police for carrying 'firearm'

Italian police at the scene of the explosion

Hopes fading for four missing after deadly blast at Italian hydroelectric plant

Flooding in the Orenburg region of Russia

Water levels rise and homes flood in Russia following collapse of dam

Michael Davis (left) was found guilty of murder for Ollie's murder at Leicester Crown Court in March

Dad of four-week-old baby who died with broken neck jailed for life for murder

Wes Brown

Ex-Manchester United star Wes Brown went bankrupt despite £50,000/week pay because of 'wrong people' around him

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak meeting with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame at 10 Downing Street yesterday

Airline in fresh talks to fly migrants to Rwanda as Sunak "looking forward to planes leaving in Spring"

A family casts votes at a polling station in Seoul

Exit polls suggest win for South Korea’s liberal opposition parties in election

Olymic gold medallists will be given prize money for the first time

Olympic athletics gold medallists will get £39,000 in Paris this summer in break from tradition

Muslims offer prayers for the Eid al-Fitr in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr with family reunions, sweet treats and prayers

The fraudster walking her dog unaided (L) and (R) walking with aid of a stick

Fraudster who tried to claim nearly £500,000 for road crash injuries exposed after she went on the Jeremy Kyle Show

Rocket at launch site

Russia’s second attempt to launch new heavy-lift rocket is aborted

British TV chef who ‘ghosted' pregnant wife found in under 16 hours by internet sleuths following online manhunt

British TV chef who ‘ghosted' pregnant wife found in under 16 hours by internet sleuths following online manhunt

Hong Kong Fire

Hong Kong building fire kills at least five people and injures dozens more

Arizona abortion protest

Democrats pounce on Arizona abortion ruling and say it could help in election

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak offered a ‘fulsome apology' over his choice of footwear

Rishi Sunak offers ‘fulsome’ apology to the Adidas Samba community over his choice of trainers
PM says there's 'no' place for Swastikas in Britain as he vows to 'hold police to account'

PM says there's 'no' place for swastikas in Britain as he vows to 'hold police to account'

One in every 25 bridges on Britain's local roads are unable to carry the heaviest vehicles, figures show.

Minister slams ‘ridiculous’ Hammersmith Bridge closure, as historic route marks five years closed for motorists
Melody Felicano Johnson is facing jail for the poisoning attempt

Wife who poured bleach into husband's coffee to poison him caught after he grew suspicious and set up hidden camera
An Israeli tank near the Gaza border

Biden calls Netanyahu’s approach to war against Hamas a ‘mistake’

Rishi Sunak has pledged a crackdown on shoplifting

'We’ve got your back': Rishi Sunak’s message to retail staff as he pledges crackdown on dangerous shoplifters
'None of our closest allies have stopped': Rishi Sunak defends decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel

'None of our closest allies have stopped': Rishi Sunak defends decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel
Prime Minister refuses to be drawn on election date adding his sights are set 'beyond' timings

Prime Minister refuses to be drawn on election timings saying his sights are set 'beyond' an exact date
Many people are still struggling with bills

Number of people missing bill payments comes down, although millions still struggling financially
Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace

'Queen's favourite grandson' Peter Phillips suffers heartache as he 'splits from girlfriend after three years'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles is only the second British monarch to grace the Bank of England's notes - and it is the first time one sovereign's image has been replaced with another.

Milestone moment King Charles presented with first banknotes featuring his face

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place
History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit