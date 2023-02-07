Students at top British agricultural university strap dead fox to car roof in sick stunt at charity rally

7 February 2023, 15:28

The caption that accompanied the social media photo of the dead fox read: 'does it get anymore Ciren'.
By Danielle DeWolfe

Students at a top British agricultural university have been reported to police following a stunt which saw a dead fox strapped to the roof of a car taking part in a charity rally.

The students from the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, were seen driving a vehicle with the lifeless animal draped across the roof, limbs tied down with blue straps.

With images of the attention-grabbing stunt posted to social media platform Snapchat, an accompanying caption read: 'does it get anymore Ciren'.

A nod to the location of the university, the police were in attendance and alerted at the time of the incident.

The caption that accompanied the social media photo read: 'does it get anymore Ciren'.
Founded in 1845, the university has in the past been dubbed the 'Oxbridge for farmers' and has Charles III as its patron.

The university has a number of well known alumni, including Princess Anne's former husband Captain Mark Phillips.

Shared across social media and with onlookers reportedly laughing at the animal, the incident has caused widespread public outraging.

The university has since said it condemned the students' behaviour and had contacted Gloucestershire Constabulary for help with identifying the culprits.

Gloucestershire Police said they were "aware of the incident" and spoke to the students on the day of the event, offering "words of advice" but emphasised that no crime had been committed.
Speaking to the MailOnline, a spokesman for the Royal Agricultural University added: 'We condemn this behaviour.

"As soon as we were made aware of this incident, the details were passed to our Student Services team and an investigation was started immediately.

"We have spoken to the police and to our Students' Union to identify those involved.

"We will absolutely not tolerate this kind of behaviour and will deal with those involved appropriately."

