Furious King's Guard shout 'get off' as tourist tugs at horse's reins TWICE

King's Guard shouts "get off" at tourist as she poses for a picture and tugs at horse's reins. Picture: kingshorseuk/TikTok

By Harvey Lindsay

A tourist got an earful as she tried to grab the horse's reins while posing for a picture with a member of the King's Guard.

The woman wearing a white coat, navy skirt and black boots posed for a picture with the King's Guard, but was met with fury as she tried to hold onto the horse's reins.

The angry guard startled the woman as he shouted "get off the reins!" as she grabbed and tugged at them and smiled at the camera.

A second woman wearing a grey skirt and a black fur coat was sent running as the roar echoed.

The brave tourist went back for a second attempt before the soldier shouted even louder: "get off!"

The entrance to Horse Guards is normally guarded by two soldiers who swap every hour between 10am and 4pm. Changing of the King's Life Guard takes place at 11am on weekdays and serves at the Horse Guards building in Whitehall.

This isn't the first time a tourist has been told off by a guard, with a young child being stepped on by a member of the Coldstream Guards in December 2021.

A spokesperson from the Tower called it "an unfortunate accident", and said the guard checked on the child’s family.