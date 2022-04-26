'Absolute shambles': Summer holidays at risk for five million Brits due to passport delays

Brits are facing chaos over the summer holidays due to a massive passport processing backlog. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Holidaymakers' summer getaways are under threat because of a massive backlog in passport processing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The unprecedented spike in the number of people wanting to renew their passports comes after Covid lockdowns caused many to decide against going on trips abroad.

With five million people having put off renewing their passports, there is now a massive demand for the documents – and a ten-week target to complete applications is repeatedly not being met.

The problem has been compounded by the requirement for Brits to have at least three months left on their passport before it expires when they travel to the EU.

MPs said their constituents were facing an "absolute shambles" in the scramble to get a passport – with time beginning to run out for anyone renewing ahead of the summer.

Labour MP Stephanie Peacock talked about a woman who has waited more than five months for her daughter's passport and is yet to receive it despite their holiday coming next week.

Read more: Elon Musk vows to 'defeat the spam bots or die trying' as he buys Twitter in $44bn deal

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said the case would be looked at and the delay was "very, very unusual… there must be a problem".

Stuart McDonald said in the Commons on Monday: "All our constituents are having to cancel holidays, miss funerals, rearrange visits, with even a new 10-week target routinely being failed.

"What will be done to avoid this predictable mess getting worse? And can we be assured that the 10-week target will not be lengthened further as we approach the summer?"

Home Office minister Kevin Foster said a million applications were handled last month - a seventh of what is normally processed in an entire year.

He said processing is expedited for people with compelling reasons, like an upcoming funeral, and 4.7 million people were texted last year about renewing their passports.

Read more: British tourists deserve automatic refund for cancelled flights, MPs insist

He added: "But no, we don't have any intention to further extend that standard.

"We are at the moment processing most passports well within it, but we would advise people this is a very, virtually unprecedented surge in demand.

"And if people are planning to travel this summer we would advise them to get their application in as soon as possible."

Tory MP Simon Hoare described the passport backlog as "unprecedented, true, but foreseeable, absolutely".

"I hear what the minister has said, certainly my constituents are telling me their experience is either really very good or it is an absolute shambles," he said, adding: "Something needs to be done to arrest this and quickly."

A Passport Office spokesman said: "We urge people who need a new passport to apply for one as soon as possible and we do offer urgent services for applicants who need a passport more quickly."