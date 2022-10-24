Sunak will unite us and fix the economy - making sure we deliver for everyone in the UK, writes Tory MP Richard Holden

Richard Holden believes Sunak will unite his party and deliver for Britain. Picture: LBC

Rishi Sunak will unite the Tories so they can fix the economy and work in everybody in the UK, writes Richard Holden MP.

I became an MP because I believe in public service. Right now we are facing a profound economic crisis.

Families in constituencies across the country are worrying about how they will pay their bills. Rishi Sunak is the new leader of the Conservative Party and our Prime Minister because he is the best person to tackle the enormous challenges we face.

Rishi stewarded our economy through the toughest of times like the Covid pandemic. His record of delivery and judgement will give confidence to people, businesses and markets.

He will prioritise supporting families with the cost of living, protecting the most vulnerable, building an economy that delivers growth and prosperity, defending our Union and standing up against Putin's appalling aggression.

With a stronger economy, Rishi will focus on delivering the people's priorities that we were elected on in 2019: controlling our borders, safer streets, a stronger NHS, outstanding schools and levelling up, so that every town, village and city in our country gets the investment they need to prosper.

Rishi will fix the economy and unite the Conservative party so that we can deliver for everyone across the United Kingdom.

Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham