Tate Modern: Boy Aged 6 Thrown From 10th Floor In Critical But Stable Condition

A six-year-old boy is in a critical but stable condition after he was thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern art gallery in London.

The child is being treated in hospital following the incident.

Detectives are questioning a 17-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the London gallery yesterday.

Police say there's no evidence to suggest the suspect and victim knew each other.

The six-year-old boy injured at the Tate Modern is now in a critical but stable condition in hospital. A 17-year-old male remains in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 5, 2019

The art gallery will open as usual this morning - but the viewing platform will remain closed.

The Tate closed following the incident on Sunday.

A general view of Tate Modern art gallery, where emergency crews attended a scene following the arrest of a 17-year-old male on suspicion of attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was thrown from the tenth floor viewing platform. Picture: PA

A spokeswoman for the gallery said: "Tate is working closely with the police to help with their investigations.

"All our thoughts are with the child and his family."

The Tate Modern was the UK's most popular tourist attraction in 2018 after being visited 5.9 million times, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

With the schools having broken up and holiday season begun, there are likely to have been thousands of visitors to the gallery on Sunday.

