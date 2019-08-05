Tate Modern: Boy Aged 6 Thrown From 10th Floor In Critical But Stable Condition

5 August 2019, 09:48 | Updated: 5 August 2019, 12:16

A six-year-old boy is in a critical but stable condition after he was thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern art gallery in London.

The child is being treated in hospital following the incident.

Detectives are questioning a 17-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the London gallery yesterday.

Police say there's no evidence to suggest the suspect and victim knew each other.

The art gallery will open as usual this morning - but the viewing platform will remain closed.

The Tate closed following the incident on Sunday.

Tate Modern boy / Tate Modern news / Tate Modern viewing platform / Tate Modern boy thrown / Tate Modern incident / Tate Modern child
A general view of Tate Modern art gallery, where emergency crews attended a scene following the arrest of a 17-year-old male on suspicion of attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was thrown from the tenth floor viewing platform. Picture: PA

A spokeswoman for the gallery said: "Tate is working closely with the police to help with their investigations.

"All our thoughts are with the child and his family."

The Tate Modern was the UK's most popular tourist attraction in 2018 after being visited 5.9 million times, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

With the schools having broken up and holiday season begun, there are likely to have been thousands of visitors to the gallery on Sunday.

Teenager Arrested For Attempted Murder After Young Boy Thrown From Tate Modern Viewing Platform

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Rogue wave injures 44 in 'Tsunami Pool' at Chinese water park

Seven men arrested after football fans fight on London underground train

Man dies after gas explosion at south London flats

Convicted killer Peter Atkins goes missing from psychiatric hospital

Egypt: 19 dead and 30 injured in Cairo as multiple car crash sets off explosion

The News Explained

El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?
Conservative leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader and MEP Nigel Farage

Will The Conservative Party Form An Electoral Pact With The Brexit Party?
Alexander Nix, Damian Collins MP, and Brittany Kaiser

Fresh Evidence Relating To Cambridge Analytica And Brexit Campaign Published By DCMS Committee
Nick Ferrari discusses the new ovarian cancer drug

Ovarian Cancer Drug Will Make "Massive" Difference To Patients, Expert Tells Nick Ferrari
How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?