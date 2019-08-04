Teenager Arrested For Attempted Murder After Young Boy Thrown From Tate Modern Viewing Platform

On Air Now
4 August 2019, 18:32 | Updated: 4 August 2019, 18:36
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a young boy was thrown from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London.
A six-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being thrown from the tenth floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery on London's south bank by a teenager.
Police officers were called shortly before 3pm on Sunday, and a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into police custody.
In a statement, the Met Police said the teenager remained with members of the public on the tenth floor platform, and there was nothing to suggest he was known to the victim.
The victim was found on a fifth floor roof and treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital by London's Air Ambulance.
The boy's family are being supported by police.
More to follow...