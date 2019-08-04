Teenager Arrested For Attempted Murder After Young Boy Thrown From Tate Modern Viewing Platform

4 August 2019, 18:32 | Updated: 4 August 2019, 18:36

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a young boy was thrown from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London.

A six-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being thrown from the tenth floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery on London's south bank by a teenager.

Police officers were called shortly before 3pm on Sunday, and a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into police custody.

In a statement, the Met Police said the teenager remained with members of the public on the tenth floor platform, and there was nothing to suggest he was known to the victim.

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a young boy was thrown off a viewing platform at the Tate Modern
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a young boy was thrown off a viewing platform at the Tate Modern. Picture: PA

The victim was found on a fifth floor roof and treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital by London's Air Ambulance.

The boy's family are being supported by police.

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Heathrow Airport

Heathrow Airport Strike Suspended To Allow For Further Talks, Union Says

Almost 40 migrants detained after crossing English Channel

Heathrow strike suspended to allow more talks in bid to end pay dispute

Tate Modern: Teen held for attempted murder after child, six, thrown from 10th floor of gallery

Teen from London goes missing in Malaysia while on holiday with family

The News Explained

Conservative leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader and MEP Nigel Farage

Will The Conservative Party Form An Electoral Pact With The Brexit Party?
Alexander Nix, Damian Collins MP, and Brittany Kaiser

Fresh Evidence Relating To Cambridge Analytica And Brexit Campaign Published By DCMS Committee
Nick Ferrari discusses the new ovarian cancer drug

Ovarian Cancer Drug Will Make "Massive" Difference To Patients, Expert Tells Nick Ferrari
How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?
Boris Johnson's Cabinet is actually Remain-heavy

Boris Johnson's Cabinet: How Did They Vote On Brexit And Theresa May's Deal?