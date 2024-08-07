Taylor Swift concerts cancelled in Vienna over terrorism concerns as two held over planned attacks

7 August 2024, 21:14 | Updated: 7 August 2024, 21:56

All three nights of the Eras Tour in Vienna, Austria have been cancelled
All three nights of the Eras Tour in Vienna, Austria have been cancelled. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Taylor Swift has been forced to cancel her three sold-out show in Vienna over concerns for a planned terrorist attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The music megastar was due to perform Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Ernst Happel stadium.

Two suspected extremists were arrested in Austria on Wednesday - one of whom appeared to be planning an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the upcoming concerts, authorities said.

Chemical ingredients consistent with those to make bombs were also found in a flat.

The 19-year-old main suspect was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and the second person in the capital.

Approximately 65,000 fans were expected to attend the upcoming gigs as part of the European leg of Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour.

A statement from the organisers said: "Due to confirmation by government officials of a planned terrorist attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three planned shows for everyone's safety."

Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria's interior ministry, said that authorities were aware of "preparatory actions" for a possible attack "and also that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna", the Austria Press Agency reported.

Read more: Rayner hits out at Tory leadership hopeful Jenrick for saying protesters shouting 'Allahu Akbar' should be arrested

Read more: Three rioters jailed for trying to set police van on fire, punching officer and racial harassment

News of the cancellations will disappoint thousands of fans expected to attend the shows
News of the cancellations will disappoint thousands of fans expected to attend the shows. Picture: Getty

Mr Ruf said the 19-year-old had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group.

The Austrian citizen is believed to have become radicalised on the internet.

Mr Ruf said that chemical substances were secured and were being evaluated.

He did not give more details.

Swift performing in Stockholm, Sweden
Swift performing in Stockholm, Sweden. Picture: Alamy

The cancelation came hours after authorities said security measures for the Swift concerts would be stepped up.

Mr Ruf said that there would be a special focus among other things on entry checks and concertgoers should plan a bit more time.

Vienna police chief Gerhard Purstl said at the same time that, while any concrete danger had been minimised, an abstract risk justified raising security.

Barracuda Music said that "all tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days".

