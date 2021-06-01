Bromley South: Rail worker stabbed 'after asking to see passenger's ticket'

Staff were attacked with a knife at a train station in south east London on Monday. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Three rail staff were allegedly attacked by a passenger armed with a knife after challenging him over a ticket.

British Transport Police (BTP) said a 17-year-old was approached by staff at Bromley South station at around 1pm on Monday. Police said the incident began after the suspect was challenged over a ticket.

One member of staff suffered knife wounds before British Transport Police (BTP) arrived and made an arrest.

The member of staff was taken to hospital where his wounds were confirmed as not life threatening and he was later discharged.

The other two victims were treated at the scene for injuries.

BTP said a 17-year-old had been charged with grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm, assault and possessing a knife.

He was also charged with possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and is due to appear today at Bromley Magistrates Court.

British Transport Police have stepped up patrols after the incident. Picture: PA Images

Detective Inspector Granville Sellers said: “This was a serious incident which will understandably leave front line staff very concerned. Officers were quickly at the scene, the suspect was detained, and the injured staff were treated.

"Fortunately, the injuries of the member of staff who was taken to hospital were not as serious as first thought and he returned home the same day.

“We take any assaults against members of railway staff extremely seriously. Throughout this week there will be an increased policing presence at Bromley South station to support and reassure staff members, as well as the public using the railway network in the area.”