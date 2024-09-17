Teenager rushed to hospital after being hit by Metropolitan Police car in East London incident

A teenage girl was rushed to hospital after being hit by a marked Metropolitan Police car on its way to an incident in east London. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a marked Metropolitan Police car travelling to an incident in East London this afternoon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The terrifying incident took place at approximately 12.55pm on Monday, September 16 on Bow Road, Bow.

Emergency services flocked to the scene and the 16-year-old girl had treatment by medical teams before being taken to hospital for additional assessment.

The officers in the vehicle involved were not injured and the road is still closed as an investigation is being undertaken.

When speaking about the incident, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "At about 12.55pm on Monday, September 16, a marked police vehicle was involved in a collision with a female pedestrian in Bow Road, Bow.

Read More: Action on climate change will be central to 'all' major policy, promises David Lammy in first big speech as foreign secretary

Read More: Social worker wins £63,000 discrimination payout over 'offensive' comments about colleague’s ‘gender neutral’ daschund

"The London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called and the female – aged 16 – was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

"She was taken to hospital by LAS for further assessment and we await an update on her condition.

"The officers in the police vehicle were not injured. The road remains closed while an investigation is carried out.

"At the time of the collision, the police vehicle was on the way to an incident. The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed."

The London Ambulance Service has also been approached for a comment.