Teenager rushed to hospital after being hit by Metropolitan Police car in East London incident

17 September 2024, 15:11

A teenage girl was rushed to hospital after being hit by a marked Metropolitan Police car on its way to an incident in east London
A teenage girl was rushed to hospital after being hit by a marked Metropolitan Police car on its way to an incident in east London. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a marked Metropolitan Police car travelling to an incident in East London this afternoon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The terrifying incident took place at approximately 12.55pm on Monday, September 16 on Bow Road, Bow.

Emergency services flocked to the scene and the 16-year-old girl had treatment by medical teams before being taken to hospital for additional assessment.

The officers in the vehicle involved were not injured and the road is still closed as an investigation is being undertaken.

When speaking about the incident, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "At about 12.55pm on Monday, September 16, a marked police vehicle was involved in a collision with a female pedestrian in Bow Road, Bow.

Read More: Action on climate change will be central to 'all' major policy, promises David Lammy in first big speech as foreign secretary

Read More: Social worker wins £63,000 discrimination payout over 'offensive' comments about colleague’s ‘gender neutral’ daschund

"The London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called and the female – aged 16 – was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

"She was taken to hospital by LAS for further assessment and we await an update on her condition.

"The officers in the police vehicle were not injured. The road remains closed while an investigation is carried out.

"At the time of the collision, the police vehicle was on the way to an incident. The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed."

The London Ambulance Service has also been approached for a comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Malian security personnel detaining a man (AP Photo)

Militants attack military training camp near airport in Mali’s capital

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell

A wounded man whose handheld pager exploded in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

Dozens wounded after pagers detonate in Lebanon, security officials say

Sean Combs in sunglasses

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges

Breaking
Dozens of Hezbollah operatives are said to have been affected

Hundreds of Hezbollah fighters seriously injured after 'pagers explode', as Lebanese militants blame Israel

Titanic tourist vessel deaths hearing

Key employee who called the Titan unsafe says company only wanted to make money

Opening ceremony of 2014 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow to host 2026 Commonwealth Games after rescue deal agreed

Breaking
Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with three federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation

US hip hop mogul Sean 'P Diddy' Combs charged with sex trafficking and racketeering

Five people died when the Titan sub imploded on a dive to see the Titanic

OceanGate wanted Titan sub pilots to dive to Titanic after just one days training, whistleblower reveals

Molly Mae has slapped down rumours of a reconciliation with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae slaps down rumours of reconciliation with ex-fiancé Tommy Fury as she hails next chapter will be ‘best yet’

Former Metropolitan Police officer Muhammed Mustafa Darr arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, in London, where he is charged with misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice

Met police office jailed after rummaging through the pockets of two dead men and stealing their bank cards

Masoumeh, 15, and Leah, 14, are believed to be together after failing to return to their homes

Police launch major hunt for missing schoolgirls, 14 and 15, 'believed to have vanished together'

Social worker wins £63,000 discrimination payout over comments about colleague’s ‘gender neutral’ daschund

Social worker wins £63,000 discrimination payout over 'offensive' comments about colleague’s ‘gender neutral’ daschund

Sexual Misconduct Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested in New York after federal indictment

Gisele Pelicot arrives in the Avignon court house

‘I am a rapist’, admits husband in French mass rape trial

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy gestures while speaking about climate and environment policy at Kew Gardens in London, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool )

Action on climate change will be central to 'all' major policy, promises David Lammy in first big speech as foreign secretary

Latest News

See more Latest News

EU Europe Politics

Women appointed to key EU roles as Ursula von der Leyen pushes for gender parity

Actor Reece Richards accused police of racially profiling him after he witnessed a car crash nearby

Sex education star 'kicked and pepper sprayed' and was ‘racially profiled’ by police after witnessing car crash
Kyle Clifford is accused of murdering Hannah, Louise and Carol Hunt

Final 999 call of woman killed with crossbow along with mother and sister, as man appears in court for triple murder
The News Agents Podcast will take to the stage

News Agents go on stage with live show at Royal Albert Hall

TV presenter Jay Blades arriving for a hearing at Cannock Magistrates Court, sitting in Walsall

Jay Blades' charge of driving while using phone dropped, as police officer due to give evidence 'unavailable'
The NHS is going to use drones to carry urgent blood samples across London

NHS to use drones to fly blood samples around London to avoid traffic in new trial

Keir Starmer giving a speech to the Holocaust Education Trust

Every child to learn about the Holocaust in school, Starmer pledges, as he vows to fight 'resurgence of antisemitism'
Israel Lebanon

Israel says halting Hezbollah attacks now official war goal

Donald Trump

Donald Trump speaks after Sunday’s second assassination attempt

ZZ336 Royal Air Force Airbus Voyager KC3 (MADRS48) landing in to RAF Brize Norton. ZZ336 underwent a £900,000 refurbishment program which included painting the jet in the colours of the Union flag Credit: MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News

RAF jet used to transport royals and PM ‘narrowly missed' smashing into drone at 200mph

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit