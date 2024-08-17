Breaking News

Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines tackle blaze at London's Somerset House

17 August 2024, 13:27 | Updated: 17 August 2024, 13:59

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at London's famous Somerset House
Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at London's famous Somerset House. Picture: X/Rothers24

By Will Conroy

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at London's famous Somerset House on The Strand after smoke was seen coming from its roof.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on social media that 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters were at the scene.

It said the blaze was in part of the building's roof and that two of the brigade's 32m ladders had been sent to support the operation.

There are no reported injuries, the Metropolitan Police has said.

LFB have said the cause of the fire is unknown.

Videos posted on social media shows grey smoke rising into the air and over the River Thames and nearby Waterloo Bridge.

Smoke coming from the roof of Somerset House on The Strand in central London
Smoke coming from the roof of Somerset House on The Strand in central London. Picture: Alamy

Staff and visitors to the gallery are standing outside and clouds of grey smoke can be seen several streets away.

Due to heavy smoke, the London Ambulance Service has asked people to avoid the area and told local businesses to keep windows and doors shut.

A statement from LFB said: "The brigade's control officers have taken over 10 calls reporting the fire, with the first received at 11.59am. Crews from Soho, Dowgate, Islington and surrounding fire stations are attending the scene.

The Met Police said officers were called at 12:25 and attended along with LFB firefighters.

Road closures are in place, the force said adding nobody is thought to be inside Somerset House.

Somerset House is now an arts venue and on Saturday was due to be hosting a day of breakdancing.

Posting on social media, Somerset House wrote: "Owing to a fire in one small part of Somerset House, the site is currently closed.

"London Battle and other events today will not take place. We apologise for any inconvenience.

More to follow.

