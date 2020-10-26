Tesco branch under fire for barring sale of sanitary products under Welsh 'non essential items' ban

Tesco in St Mellons near Cardiff blocked off one of the toiletries aisles. Picture: @nicholasmith6

By Megan White

Tesco has come under fire for blocking the sale of sanitary products in one branch during Wales’ non-essential items ban.

Customer Nichola Smith posted a picture on Twitter of barriers wrongly blocking off one of the pharmacy aisles in the supermarket in St Mellons near Cardiff on Monday morning.

She said she was left “raging” after the toiletries were seemingly off-limits, but alcohol was still on sale.

On Friday afternoon, the Welsh Government issued guidance stating that certain sections or aisles of large supermarkets or department stores "must be cordoned off or emptied, and closed to the public".

These include areas selling electrical goods, telephones, clothes, toys and games, and products for the garden, as well as a dedicated section for homeware products.

The supermarket giant told one customer that they had been told not to sell the items. Picture: Twitter

Her daughter complained about the move to the supermarket giant on Twitter, writing: “Can you explain why I was told today that I can’t buy period pads as I’m sure they are essential to women ?!!! But I can buy alcohol it doesn’t make sense.”

But the supermarket initially replied: “We understand how frustrating these changes will be for our Welsh customers. However, we have been told by the Welsh Government not to sell these items for the duration of the firebreak lockdown.”

The move was quickly condemned by the Welsh Government, who said it was “wrong” for the essential products to be blocked off.

In a tweet, they wrote: “This is wrong - period products are essential.

“Supermarkets can still sell items that can be sold in pharmacies.

“Only selling essential items during firebreak is to discourage spending more time than necessary in shops. It should not stop you accessing items that you need.”

Tesco quickly deleted the initial response, apologised for the confusion and said they were “clearly an essential purchase" adding that the supermarket will be told to remove the barriers immediately.

The supermarket said: “Good Morning Katie - thanks for getting in touch and please accept my apologies for the confusion caused by my colleagues' earlier reply. This is a response we're using when challenged on products that we have been asked to restrict by the Welsh government.

“However, clearly sanitary products are an essential purchase and I'm so sorry to see that one of our stores has them restricted at the moment.

“Can you please DM us to let me know when you were in store and which store this was, so I can look in to this further.”

The aisle was covered with no entry signs. Picture: @nicholasmith6

On Saturday, an angry shopper was seen tearing down the covers over children's clothes in a Welsh supermarket after the ban came into force.

The man has since been charged with criminal damage and breaking coronavirus rules.

Gwilym Owen said he was "taking a stand for what is right" when he ripped the plastic wrapping off winter clothes in Tesco, Bangor.

Supplies for the "essential upkeep, maintenance and functioning of the household" - such as batteries, lightbulbs and rubber gloves - can be sold during the lockdown.

Shops will be expected to use their "best endeavours" to consider what should be available in cases where there may be doubt as to whether a product is essential, the guidance states.

Mr Drakeford said: "We are requiring many hundreds of small businesses to close on the high street right across Wales."We cannot do that and then allow supermarkets to sell goods that those people are unable to sell.

"And we are looking to minimise the amount of time that people spend out of their homes during this two-week period.

"This is not the time to be browsing around supermarkets looking for non-essential goods."

In a statement, a Tesco spokesperson told LBC: "Of course sanitary products are essential items and are available to customers in all of our stores, including those in Wales.

"The reply to this customer was sent by mistake and we’re very sorry for any confusion caused."