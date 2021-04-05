Thandie Newton reverts to original Zimbabwean name 30 years after misspelt in first film

5 April 2021, 15:43

Thandiwe Newton says her name has been mis-spelt as Thandie throughout her career.
Thandiwe Newton says her name has been mis-spelt as Thandie throughout her career. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Actress Thandie Newton has said she is reverting to the original Zimbabwean spelling of her name, Thandiwe, three decades after it was misspelt in the credits of her first film.

The Emmy Award winning actress has been known as Thandie throughout her career, but says she is now reclaiming the original spelling of her name.

"That's my name. It's always been my name. I'm taking back what's mine," Ms Newton told British Vogue.

All her future films and TV shows will be credited with Thandiwe Newton, after the 'W' was missed out from the credits in her first film, Flirting, released in 1991.

Read more: PM to update nation on foreign travel, covid passports and latest lockdown easing

Read more: Twice-weekly Covid tests for all in England to stop outbreaks 'in their tracks'

Ms Newton claims she was told to "be darker by Monday" in her first role and welcomed the recent improvement in representation of ethnic minority groups in the entertainment industry.

"The thing I'm most grateful for in our business right now is being in the company of others who truly see me. And to not be complicit in the objectification of black people as 'others', which is what happens when you're the only one," she added.

Thandiwe Newton starred in Season 4 of Line of Duty and in the award winning Westworld series.
Thandiwe Newton starred in Season 4 of Line of Duty and in the award winning Westworld series. Picture: PA

During the interview with Vogue, the Westworld and Line of Duty star also spoke about being "derailed" and "traumatised" after being abused as a young actress aged 16.

“There’s a moment where the ghost of me changed, you know, and it was then, it was 16," she recounted.

"He derailed me from myself utterly. I was traumatised. It was a kind of PTSD for sure.

"I was so distraught and appalled that a director had abused a young actress, and that it was happening elsewhere, minors getting abused and how f**ked up it was.

"I was basically waiting for someone to come along and say, 'Well, what shall we do about this?'"

Read more: 'More concern' for abusers than victims, says child protection campaigner

Read more: MP Jess Phillips calls for Government action after shocking reports of sexual abuse in schools

She added she now has a "seventh sense for abuse and abusers, which I believe is one of the reasons why I was rejected a lot in Hollywood".

Ms Newton said: "I'll talk about it until the cows come home, because I know I'll be helping someone."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson confirmed vaccine passports will be trialled from mid-April

'Vaccine passports' being trialled from mid-April, Boris Johnson confirms
Israel Politics

Israel’s Netanyahu in court as parties weigh in on his fate

Soldiers and police officers assist residents to cross a flooded road in Indonesia

Rescue efforts hampered as flash floods and landslides in Indonesia kill dozens
A health worker administers a vaccine in India

India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time

Boris Johnson is set to make major announcements on lockdown easing at 5pm today.

Live: Lockdown in England to relax as planned on 12 April, PM says
Cheryl Gillan has died at the age of 68 after a long illness

Former Secretary of State for Wales Dame Cheryl Gillan dies aged 68

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily

'Where is Priti Patel?': David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily
Border Force staff 'demoralised' as thousands of tourists enter UK each day

Border Force staff 'demoralised' as thousands of tourists enter UK each day
DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists

DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists
Vaccine passports crucial to ensure everyone's safety, former Foreign Sec. insists

Vaccine passports crucial to ensure everyone's safety, former Foreign Sec. insists
Working-class children falling through cracks in school, teacher claims

Working-class children falling through cracks in school, teacher claims
Maajid Nawaz: Race report 'missed an opportunity' to tackle colonialism

Maajid Nawaz: Race report 'missed an opportunity' to tackle colonialism

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London