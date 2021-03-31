Government announces immediate review into school sexual abuse

31 March 2021, 19:02

More than 10,000 reports have been posted on the Everyone's Invited website
More than 10,000 reports have been posted on the Everyone's Invited website. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Government has announced an immediate review into sexual abuse in schools, while a helpline has also been set up following thousands of allegations from students.

It comes after more than 10,000 reports were posted on the Everyone's Invited website, where students can anonymously share their experiences of misogyny, harassment, abuse and assault.

England’s education watchdog Ofsted will look at safeguarding policies in state and independent schools.

READ MORE: Investigate abuse claims in schools immediately, Government urged

READ MORE: 'More concern' for abusers than victims, says child protection campaigner

Ofsted will assess "the extent and the severity of the issue" and ensure there are appropriate systems in place to allow pupils to report concerns, the Department for Education said.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson also announced a new helpline, run by the NSPCC, to support potential victims of sexual harassment and abuse in schools, including guidance on how to contact police and report crimes.

The number, which goes live on Thursday, will provide advice to children and adults, including parents and professionals, the DfE said.

Mr Williamson said: "Sexual abuse in any form is abhorrent and it is vital that these allegations are dealt with properly.

"While the majority of schools take their safeguarding responsibilities extremely seriously, I am determined to make sure the right resources and processes are in place across the education system to support any victims of abuse to come forward."

"This is a watershed moment thanks to those who have found the courage to speak out," said NSPCC chief executive officer Sir Peter Wanless.

He added: "All children should be able to grow up in a safe community that is free from sexual violence where their rights are respected."

The DfE said the review will also look at ensuring there is enough guidance on how schools should deal with sexual harassment and violence allegations, and whether current school inspection systems are strong enough to address concerns.

Ofsted will work with social care, police, victim support groups, school and college leaders, as well as the Independent Schools Council, with the review expected to conclude by the end of May.

Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman said: "Like everyone else, I have been deeply troubled by accounts of the sexual abuse and harassment young people have suffered at school and in the community.

"So I welcome the Secretary of State's announcement and the opportunity for Ofsted to lead this review."

The Report Abuse in Education helpline can be reached on 0800 136 663, on Monday to Friday 8am-10pm, or 9am-6pm at weekends. It can also be contacted by email at help@nspcc.org.uk

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak France

France announces three-week school closure and domestic travel ban
Integrated Review of security, defence, development and foreign policy

Cryptic US military tweet was no code, it was toddler gibberish
French president Emmanuel Macron has announced a three-week nationwide school closure

France plunged into third national lockdown amid fresh Covid-19 wave
Police in NYC

Man held over ‘disgusting’ attack on Asian American woman in New York street
Christopher Martin

Shop worker tells of receiving counterfeit bank note from George Floyd
Alexei Navalny

Russian opposition leader Navalny begins hunger strike over medical treatment

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The race report is a political hit job on Black Lives Matter, argues caller

Caller brands landmark race report 'political hit job on Black Lives Matter'
The National Black Police Association which represents all black/ethnic minority police associations in the UK

'Police officers get information about black communities from negative media stereotypes'
UK race report represents a 'PR exercise' by Boris Johnson, argues union chief

UK race report represents a 'PR exercise' by Boris Johnson, argues union chief
David Lammy caller: People who think the UK isn't racist are 'having a laugh'

David Lammy caller: People who think the UK isn't racist are 'having a laugh'
Dr Samir Shah is a member of the commission told LBC there's a whole range of reasons that racial disparity exists

Racism is 'diminishing', co-author of UK race report tells LBC
The caller was speaking to LBC after a report on race and ethnic disparities in the UK was published.

David Lammy caller says people who deny racism in the UK are 'having a laugh'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London