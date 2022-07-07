Breaking News

Hollywood legend and The Godfather star James Caan dies aged 82

James Caan has died. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Godfather and Elf actor James Caan has died aged 82.

Caan was best known for playing hot-headed brother Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, starring alongside Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall and Talia Shire in Francis Ford Coppola's classic crime saga.

The role saw him nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor, as well as a Golden Globe, and he later returned in Godfather II.

Caan also starred in popular Christmas film Elf with Will Ferrell.

Caan filming The Godfather. Picture: Alamy

The film legend was working on projects up until his death, with his final appearance set to be in 2023 film Fast Charlie.

He was due to appear in two more films in the coming years.

James Caan joined Will Ferrell in 2003 film Elf. Picture: Alamy

A family statement on his official Twitter account read: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Caan appeared in Misery. Picture: Alamy

Caan's Hollywood career began in the 1960s following roles in films from directors Howard Hawks and Robert Altman.

Before appearing in Coppola's iconic Godfather films he, also appeared in another of the director's films - The Rain People.

The actor's other notable credits include starring in psychological thriller Misery, action film Thief, sporting drama Brian's Song and another crime hit The Gambler.

James Caan in 1980 film Hide in Plain Sight. Picture: Alamy

Caan was born in in March 1940 in the Bronx, New York City, the son of Jewish immigrants from Germany.

Growing up, he initially eyed a football career, but became interested in acting during university.

The actor was married four times - to Dee Jay Mattis, Sheila Ryan, Ingrid Hajek and most recently Linda Stokes.

He is survived by his five children - Tara, Scott, Alexander James, James Arthur and Jacob Nicholas Caan.

Scott followed in his father's footsteps, appearing in Ocean's Eleven, Gone In 60 Seconds and the Hawaii Five-0 reboot.