The man who sees demons: Truck driver with extremely rare neurological condition only sees contorted human faces

22 March 2024, 08:18

The extremely rare condition only allows him to see distorted versions of human faces
The extremely rare condition only allows him to see distorted versions of human faces. Picture: A. Mello et al.

By Asher McShane

A US truck driver woke up one morning horrified to see his flatmate’s facial features ‘stretched’ as if he had the face of a demon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Victor Sharrah, 59, was in his flat in Clarksville Tennessee when he saw his flatmate walking to the bathroom and his face appeared horribly distorted.

“It was like something out of a Star Trek movie, like a demon face,” he said.

He described the room-mate’s appearance as ‘goblin-like’ with a distended mouth, stretched eyes, flared nostrils, pointed ears and deep grooves all over the face.

He later left the house to walk the dog and everyone’s face appeared like this.

Read more: UK 'could cut off arms to Israel in a week', Tory foreign affairs committee chief says, amid fears for civilians

Read more: Women ‘owed’ £36bn in compensation payouts after government’s state pension age blunder, WASPI chairwoman says

“I was really freaking out at that point. I was going to go have myself committed.”

A new study in The Lancet says Mr Sharrah has one of the rarest neurological conditions known to medical science - prosopometamorphopsia, or PMO. Only 75 cases have ever been ­recorded.

It affects the area of the brain that controls facial recognition. PMO causes faces to appear distorted.

It can result from a head injury, ­ischemic strokes, migraines and epilepsy. There are fewer than 100 published case reports of PMO.

Researchers suggested two possible triggers for his case.

He suffered carbon monoxide poisoning four months before his PMO symptoms started. He also had a significant head injury at age 43.

While he was trying to unjam the handle on his trailer, he fell and hit his head on concrete.

According to the study, MRI scans showed a lesion on the left side of his brain. 

Scientists do not fully understand what causes the condition.

 Some cases have been linked to head trauma, stroke, epilepsy or migraines, but other people develop PMO without obvious structural changes in their brains.

Brad Duchaine, a professor of psychological and brain sciences and principal investigator of the Social Perception Lab at Dartmouth, said: “We've heard from multiple people with PMO that they have been diagnosed by psychiatrists as having schizophrenia and put on anti-psychotics, when their condition is a problem with the visual system.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Yoozoo HQ

Former executive given death sentence over poisoning of gaming company founder

Antony Blinken

Blinken arrives in Israel for talks amid Rafah ground offensive fears

Images of the deaths have sparked outrage

Survivors detail massacre ‘by security forces’ in Burkina Faso village

Claims were made that a Jewish child was mistreated by some nurses at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital

Hospital investigating claims 'visibly Jewish' nine-year-old child 'mistreated by Pro-Palestine nurses'

Frank Hester

Tory party donor Frank Hester's 'racist' comments about Diana Abbott to be investigated by police

United Nations-Artificial Intelligence

UN approves measure to make AI ‘safe, secure and trustworthy’

Exclusive
Alex Chalk said short sentences mean 'society is having to pay for Bed and Breakfasts at a cost of nearly £50,000 a year'.

'Bed and breakfast' short jail terms cost £50,000 a year per inmate and should be scrapped, Justice Secretary says

A woman cries

Russia attacks Ukraine’s largest hydroelectric plant amid overnight barrage

Gordon Jackson, Donald Pleasence and Richard Attenborough in the Great Escape

Executed Great Escape heroes 'may have been betrayed by English Nazi collaborators'

Nike is facing a backlash after modifying the colours of the St George's cross on the new national team kits

‘Rainbow coloured abomination’: Fury over £125 England shirt with blue and purple St George’s Cross

The vaccine could prevent many people from getting cancer

World's first lung cancer vaccine being developed at Oxford and UCL - but 'it's no substitute for quitting smoking'

Exclusive
Wetherspoons founder Sir Tim Martin tells LBC the price of traditional breakfasts will remain the same

Tim Martin pledges to freeze price of Wetherspoons breakfasts amid rising food costs

The UK could cut off arms sales to Israel within a week, Alicia Kearns has said

UK 'could cut off arms to Israel in a week', Tory foreign affairs committee chief says, amid fears for civilians

The Global Awards are back for 2024!

The Global Awards 2024: Highlights and all this year's winners

Tina O'Brien

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien fears 'revenge attacks' after getting caught in the middle of brawl with teen girls

Mel Stride has been criticised for his comments on mental health

Mel Stride criticised for mental health comments, as number of Brits with mental disabilities soars

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer has called for the new England kit to be changed

Keir Starmer calls for Nike to scrap England football kit with 'updated' St George's Cross

United Nations Israel Palestinians Resolution

UN to vote on US resolution declaring immediate ceasefire in Gaza is imperative

Robinho was arrested for rape

Robinho arrested at home as former Manchester City star to serve nine-year prison sentence for rape
The mother of a teenage boy who was groomed by a gang has said they still live in fear.

'Mum, you need to help me': Family of teenager groomed by gang still fear for their lives as report finds thousands at risk
David Cameron has said 'arbitrary denials' are the main blocker to humanitarian aid reaching Gaza.

David Cameron accuses Israel of ‘arbitrary denials’ as UK aid to Gaza ‘stuck at border for weeks’
Brazil Soccer Robinho Jailed

Robinho to serve nine-year jail term in Brazil after Italy rape conviction

Russia Navalny

Russian court rejects legal claim against prison by Alexei Navalny’s mother

Nike is facing backlash after modifying the colours of the St George's cross on the new national team kits.

‘How dare you change our flag!’: Football fans left furious after Nike 'updates’ cross colours on new England kit
Skylar Meade

Police investigate two deaths after recapturing white supremacist inmate

Hospital Shooting Inmate

White supremacist inmate back in custody after hospital escape

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla, 76, jested with those around her that she had her "thunder stolen" by the suited-up toddler.

'We have a natural for the cameras': Grinning toddler in tuxedo upstages Queen Camilla on visit to Belfast bakery
Queen Camilla gives update on King Charles health during a visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles is "doing very well", Queen Camilla gives health update to well-wishers on Northern Ireland visit
Rowan Lascelles

King Charles' cousin on the run after hurling racist abuse in McDonald's and threatening to stab social worker

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit