Thousands of Amazon staff wrongly told to self-isolate after false positive Covid tests

16 February 2021, 17:57

Thousands of Amazon employees were wrongly told to self-isolate
Thousands of Amazon employees were wrongly told to self-isolate. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Thousands of Amazon employees were wrongly told to self-isolate after wrongly being told they had tested positive for Covid-19, the Government has confirmed.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that on Saturday 3,853 staff members at the retail giant received notifications from NHS Test and Trace telling them to isolate after their test results came back positive.

But thousands of these results were wrong, although it is not clear how the mistake was made.

No staff members who tested positive for Covid were told they were negative.

Read more: New Nigerian Covid variant detected in UK as 33 cases confirmed

Amazon has operated using a workplace testing system using PCR tests since autumn 2020 and reports cases to Public Health England on a daily basis.

All employees who received incorrect results were "rapidly" notified of the error, the DHSC said.

A spokesman for the department said: "On Saturday, some Amazon staff members who tested negative for Covid-19 received notifications from NHS Test and Trace to say they have tested positive and asking them to self-isolate.

Read more: Ministers say rapid testing could be 'route forward' for opening nightclubs and theatres

"Working closely with Amazon, NHS Test and Trace rapidly notified affected employees to let them know they did not need to isolate."

The spokesman added: "NHS Test and Trace has the capacity to process over 700,000 tests a day from more than 800 test centres and mobile units, with the vast majority of people reporting no issues with the process."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A person walks a dog in the Edgewater neighbourhood after a snowstorm in Chicago

Winter storm brings bitter cold, power cuts and deadly tornado to US
Wearing a biosecurity suit, Dr Debora Mejia, an Angels of the Road volunteer, walks out of a house after visiting two Covid-19 patients in Caracas, Venezuela

‘Angels of the Road’: Volunteer paramedics patrol streets of Venezuela’s capital
Donald Trump

Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in US Capitol riot
A deserted Damrak Street during curfew in the heart of Amsterdam

Dutch court orders government to scrap coronavirus curfew

Snow covers the ancient Acropolis hill in Athens

Rare snow blankets Acropolis in Athens

The bitcoin logo

Bitcoin crosses 50,000 dollar mark

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'

'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'
Venues should require vaccine cards or Covid tests, says nightlife expert

Venues should require Covid tests or vaccine proof on entry, says nightlife expert
James O'Brien caller likens Brexiteers to people who dislike Meghan Markle

James O'Brien caller likens Brexiteers to people who dislike Meghan Markle
James O'Brien takes on caller blasting Meghan and Harry for 'bolting' to US

James O'Brien takes on caller blasting Meghan and Harry for 'bolting' to US
Caller's elderly mum cancels two Covid jabs due to 'Bill Gates' conspiracy theory

Caller's elderly mum cancels two Covid jabs due to 'Bill Gates' conspiracy theory
Anti-vaxxers have particularly targeted BAME groups, warns leading nurse

Anti-vaxxers are targeting BAME groups, warns leading nurse

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London