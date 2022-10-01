Cost of living and eco protesters bring London to a halt as they block bridges while thousands march across UK

1 October 2022, 15:07 | Updated: 1 October 2022, 15:51

Thousands of protesters were marching in London today
Thousands of protesters were marching in London today. Picture: LBC/Enough is Enough

By Asher McShane

Protesters have blocked Westminster and Lambeth Bridge in central London as they call for for action on the cost of living crisis and the environment.

The protest consisting of "thousands of ordinary people" marched in London to demand "an emergency response to the climate and cost-of-living crisis."

Activists sat in the road and playing instruments against the background of the Palace of Westminster. Dozens of people blocked traffic to chant slogans about the climate crisis.

Several people kept up a steady drumbeat on instruments decorated with the Extinction Rebellion logo, watched by police.

Protests have been taking place in dozens of towns and cities around the UK calling for action on the cost of living crisis.

Enough is Enough has organised rallies as they seek better pay for people in the UK as well as an end to food poverty.

Energy bills are reaching record levels from today, even with financial support from the government.

Crowds gathered outside Euston station as a series of protest groups prepared to march on Westminster.

Members of Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion (XR) and the Revolutionary Communist Group (RCG) joined the march.

XR and Cuban flags were flown and a sign reading "save my future" was seen propped up in a baby buggy.

Protesters block Lambeth bridge
Protesters block Lambeth bridge. Picture: LBC
Several bridges across the capital have been blocked
Several bridges across the capital have been blocked. Picture: LBC

Meg, a member of Doctors For Extinction Rebellion, said: "This is a climate emergency and people are already dying, more are going to die from the effects of climate change.

"We're acting in line with the values of health professionals who are supposed to try to protect public health and then safeguard people's lives and wellbeing."

Just Stop Oil protesters marching across London
Just Stop Oil protesters marching across London. Picture: LBC

One protester, who gave his name as George, held a sign that criticised the Conservatives' lack of "fiscal budget responsibility" along with their record on fossil fuels.

"I think no government can run if it's spending more, like vastly more, than it's bringing in," he said.

"That can't carry on forever."

He added, self-consciously: "I sound like David Cameron when I say that."

