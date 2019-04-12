Thousands Of Motorcyclist Protesters To Take To London's Streets Over Bloody Sunday Prosecutions

Bikers gather in London as part of the demonstration. Picture: LBC Reporter Nick Codling

Parts of London and the M25 are expected to grind to a halt on Friday as thousands of bikers protest against the prosecution of a former British soldier charged over Bloody Sunday.

Up to 7,000 bikers are expected to take to the streets of London as part of a huge rally organised by armed forces veterans.

The demonstration will see riders come from across the country to Westminster in protest.

The Metropolitan Police say that the London meeting point is on Park Lane from 12 pm and the demonstration will start moving off to Parliament Square at around 1 pm. Police will be there to assist with traffic management

One of the riders took to Facebook , "There are groups of riders coming from the 4 corners of the country and it is estimated that 7,000 bikes will be in attendance," said Fred Staszewski.

'Rolling Thunder protesters start to assemble in London. Picture: LBC Reporter Nick Codling

Organiser, Christopher Davies, commented: "A possible 7,000 motorbikes will be converging on London mostly ridden by veterans although anyone is welcome on the ride."

Last month Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service said there was sufficient evidence to prosecute Soldier F over the Bloody Sunday incident when troops from 1 Para fired at demonstrators in the Bogside area of Londonderry.

Prosecutors said Solider F will face charges for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney and the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O'Donnell.

Bikers assemble in Parliament Square. Picture: LBC Reporter Nick Codling

A Government spokesperson said: "We are indebted to the soldiers who served with courage and distinction to bring peace to Northern Ireland.

"Although the decision to prosecute was taken by the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service, which is independent from Government, we will offer full legal and pastoral support to the individual affected."