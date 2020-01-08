Three Brits feared dead after Ukrainian Airlines plane crash kills 176 in Iran

Emergency workers at the crash site. Picture: PA

Three British citizens are thought to be amongst the 176 people killed on board a Ukrainian commercial airliner that crashed after take-off from Tehran, according to Ukrainian media.

Kyiv outlet Obozrevatel reported that there were also 73 Canadian citizens, 71 Iranians, six Afghans, eight Swedes, and four Germans on board the flight.

An investigation team has been deployed to the site of the crash in south-western outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

“After taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, it crashed between Parand and Shahriar,” he said. “An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced.”

Rescue workers are at the crash site. Picture: PA

The Boeing 737 travelling from Tehran to Kiev crashed outside the city.

Pir Hossein Kulivand, an Iranian emergency official, later told state TV all those on board were killed in the crash. He said rescuers were trying to collect the dead.

Investigators look at debris following the crash. Picture: PA

Iranian State TV had previously said there were 180 passengers and crew aboard.

Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off on Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterwards, according to website FlightRadar24. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Boeing have said they are aware of the reports and are in the process of "gathering more information".

State TV has claimed the crash was caused by mechanical issues.

We are aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information. — The Boeing Company (@Boeing) January 8, 2020

An Associated Press journalists who reached the crash site saw a wide field of debris scattered across farmland. The dead lay among shattered pieces of the aircraft.

Rescuers in masks shouted over the noise of hovering helicopters as they worked.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

LBC News has approached the Foreign Office for comment.