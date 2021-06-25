Breaking News

'Three killed and six injured' after knifeman launches rampage in German city

25 June 2021, 18:21 | Updated: 25 June 2021, 19:14

Footage shared on social media has shown an attacker
Picture: Social media

By Kate Buck

Three people have been killed and six injured after a knifeman launched an attack in a city in Germany, local media has reported.

A suspect has been arrested at the scene in Würzberg and police say there is no more further danger.

The suspect was reportedly stopped after being shot in the leg, with police confirming they used firearms to subdue the as-yet unidentified assailant.

Footage shared on social media showed local people fighting back against the attacker with brooms and tables, before giving chase and forcing the suspect to flee.

The attacker was pictured in all brown clothing, wearing no shoes and brandishing a knife.

The attack is understood to have happened in Wërzburg's central Barbarossaplatz
Picture: Google

A tweet from local police said: "We are still on site with strong staff.

"The attacker was overwhelmed after the police used firearms. There are several injuries and also fatalities to mourn.

"There is no longer any danger! Further information follows."
Police said that there is no danger to the general population of the city of about 130,000 people in Bavaria, which is located between Munich and Frankfurt.

More to follow...

