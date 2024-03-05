Brazilian travel vlogger who was 'raped as she travelled India with her husband' given £9,500 in compensation

Fernando, 28, and Vicente, 63, claim they were attacked by a group of men while travelling across India. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Three men have appeared in court as they stand accused of gang raping a Brazilian travel influencer who was travelling across India with her husband.

Indian police have said they are still hunting down four more suspects who they believe were also involved in the attack.

Fernando, 28, and her husband, Vicente, 63, claim they were attacked by a gang as they were setting up a makeshift tent while they stopped for the night in India's Jharkhand.

Vicente claims his mouth was "destroyed" after he was beaten with a "helmet and a stone".

The couple were travelling the world on a motorbike. Picture: Instagram

The couple had been travelling India on a motorbike. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Fernando claims she was raped by "seven men" before being robbed.

"Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone," the couple explained.

"Seven men have raped me, they have beaten us and robbed us, although not many things, because what they wanted was to rape me.

"We are in the hospital with the police. It happened tonight here in India."

The three men appeared in court. Picture: Getty

The couple appeared in court on Monday and were given £9,500 as compensation, The Telegraph reports.

Anjaneyulu Dodde, deputy commissioner of Dumku, said: "We have given him a compensation of one million rupees. We are conducting a thorough investigation and will try to ensure a speedy trial and conviction."