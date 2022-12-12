Three people including two police shot dead in ambush in rural Australia

Police have declared an emergency after the shooting. Picture: Alamy/Queensland Police Service

By Emma Soteriou

Two police officers and a bystander have been fatally shot in an ambush in rural Australia.

Officers were investigating reports of a missing person at a remote property in Queensland on Monday when the incident occurred, according to local media.

At least two gunmen were understood to have opened fire as police arrived at the rural property in Wieambilla.

A third officer was wounded in the process.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirmed the three deaths to Brisbane Times.

However, she would not provide further details because the offenders had not been taken into custody.

The gunmen remain on the run and are said to have taken police communication equipment, allowing them to track police movements as the search continues.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was a "heartbreaking day". Picture: Alamy

Police have declared an emergency declaration for the area. Picture: Queensland Police Service

A police emergency declaration remained in place on Monday evening for the Wieambilla area, where residents were told to stay indoors until further notice.

Specialist police were also deployed.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described "terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty".

"My condolences to all who are grieving tonight - Australia mourns with you," he said in a tweet.

The area is sparsely populated and has several large properties and gas fields.