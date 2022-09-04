Risk of lightning strikes and flooded homes as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning

The Met Office has warned of lightning strikes and flooded homes on Sunday night. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Sophie Barnett

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers across parts of the UK, with up to 30mm of rain in an hour possible.

Parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland face a washout on Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

Frequent lightning, hail and strong winds are predicted to accompany stronger thunderstorms, particularly across south-western parts of England and Wales, with a yellow warning in place from 8pm on Sunday until 4am on Monday.

A few places may see 20mm to 30mm fall in less than an hour, while other places may not see much rainfall at all, forecasters warned.

Motorists have been told to prepare for more challenging driving conditions affected by hail and spray from standing water on the roads, while commuters should also expect delays on train services.

The Met Office has warned there is also likely to be some damage to buildings and structures from lightning strikes and gusty winds.

Flooding of homes and businesses is possible, while some homes may see short-term loss of power.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across south-west England on Sunday and move north across parts of Wales and Northern Ireland.

They are expected to clear during the early hours of Monday.

A separate area of thunderstorms is likely to develop across central southern England in the late evening, moving north into the midlands overnight.

And it appears the wet weather will continue, with low pressure - bringing unsettled conditions - likely to dominate the following week's forecast.