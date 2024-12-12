'Tidal wave' of flu hits hospitals in England as admissions surge by 70 per cent

NHS bosses have warned of a 'tidal wave' of flu infections. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A "tidal wave" of flu infections has led to a 70% increase in hospital cases in England in just seven days.

An average of 1,861 flu patients were in hospitals in England each day last week, including 66 in critical care beds, NHS figures show.

This is up from 1,099 patients the previous week when 39 were in critical care.

It is also more than four times the figure at this point last year.

NHS England said cases of norovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are also on the rise.

An average of 837 hospital beds in England were filled each day last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, up from 756 the previous week.

There were an average of 152 children with RSV in hospital wards in England last week, up from 142 the previous week and higher than at this point in 2023 (107).

The number of hospital beds occupied each day by patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 averaged 1,343, down slightly week-on-week from 1,390.

Health bosses have warned hospitals are bracing for a so-called "quad-demic" of disease over the winter months, with an increase in cases of flu, norovirus and RSV, coupled with expected increases in Covid-19.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said: "The tidal wave of flu cases and other seasonal viruses hitting hospitals is really concerning for patients and for the NHS - the figures are adding to our 'quad-demic' worries.

"While the NHS has plans in place to manage additional demand over the busy winter period, with one week left to book your vaccine, I cannot stress enough the importance of getting booked in to protect yourself against serious illness and to avoid 'festive flu'."

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting also urged people eligible for free vaccinations on the NHS to take them "before it's too late".

He said: "Since the general election, we have been ramping up to delivering the extra two million appointments a year, ending the strikes and investing more in the health service.

"As a result, the NHS today is delivering a record number of treatments and waiting lists have begun to fall. There's a long way to go, but through our plan for change we will get patients seen on time again.

"With A&Es facing record demand, we are continuing to encourage people to protect themselves, their family, and the NHS by getting vaccinated before it's too late."