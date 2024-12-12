Baby girl airlifted to hospital after attack by 'XL Bully type' dog

The girl was attacked by the dog at a property on Siskin Close, Hawkinge, Kent. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A baby girl is fighting for her life after being attacked by an XL Bully-type dog.

The girl, just eight months old, was attacked at a property in Hawkinge, Kent yesterday.

She was airlifted to a London hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries. The dog has been destroyed.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. Police said the dog was a registered XL Bully breed type.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Kent Police was called at 2.23pm on Wednesday 11 December, to a report that an infant had been bitten by a dog inside a property on Siskin Close, Hawkinge near Folkestone.

"Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and an eight month old girl was airlifted to a London hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

"The dog was seized and destroyed. An 18-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. They remain in custody while enquiries continue.

"Officers will remain in the area while enquiries are carried out and to provide reassurance to the local community."

Forensics officers were at the scene of the cordoned off home yesterday evening.