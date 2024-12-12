Baby girl airlifted to hospital after attack by 'XL Bully type' dog

12 December 2024, 08:26 | Updated: 12 December 2024, 08:35

The girl was attacked by the dog at a property on Siskin Close, Hawkinge, Kent
The girl was attacked by the dog at a property on Siskin Close, Hawkinge, Kent. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A baby girl is fighting for her life after being attacked by an XL Bully-type dog.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The girl, just eight months old, was attacked at a property in Hawkinge, Kent yesterday.

She was airlifted to a London hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries. The dog has been destroyed.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. Police said the dog was a registered XL Bully breed type.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Kent Police was called at 2.23pm on Wednesday 11 December, to a report that an infant had been bitten by a dog inside a property on Siskin Close, Hawkinge near Folkestone.

Read more: Mum-of-three died days after after 'barbaric' Brazilian butt lift surgery in Turkey

Read more: Brit grandmother, 76, fighting for life in Florida after refusing to pay for travel insurance for 'last trip' to Disney

"Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and an eight month old girl was airlifted to a London hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

"The dog was seized and destroyed. An 18-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. They remain in custody while enquiries continue.

"Officers will remain in the area while enquiries are carried out and to provide reassurance to the local community."

Forensics officers were at the scene of the cordoned off home yesterday evening.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (Peter Byrne/PA)

Prosecutors close rape probe that Swedish media says focused on Kylian Mbappe

Members of the National Assembly in Seoul

South Korean opposition parties submit motion to impeach president

Amber traffic warnings have been issued for three days this festive season.

Revealed: the worst days and roads to travel on this Christmas as amber traffic warning issued

Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones and minister for communications Michelle Rowland (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

Australia plans to tax digital platforms that do not pay for news

Child drinking milkshake with a straw

Children set up for 'shorter and unhealthier' lives due to junk food advertising and healthy 'food deserts'

v

Police in Pakistan used 'hard tactics' to find fugitive family of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif after they fled UK

The mum-of-three died days after having BBL surgery

Mum-of-three died days after after 'barbaric' Brazilian butt lift surgery in Turkey

Gritting at dusk on the M11

Drivers planning Christmas getaways warned to expect lengthy waits and long queues due to record traffic levels

Sara Sharif plays guitar and sings in heartbreaking unseen home video as father and step mum convicted of her murder

'Madness' to allow home schooling if abuse suspected, says Children's Commissioner after Sara Sharif murder

Palestinian girls struggle to reach for food at a distribution center in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip

Palestinians ‘will keep knocking on doors’ after UN ceasefire vote

A participant holds a banner with writing reading “Arrest the rebellion leader Yoon Suk Yeol”, during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment outside the National Assembly

South Korean president says martial law was an act of governance

Patricia Bunting

Brit grandmother, 76, fighting for life in Florida after refusing to pay for travel insurance for 'last trip' to Disney

Sir Keir Starmer vowed to override planning "blockers"

Keir Starmer vows to override planning 'blockers' with sweeping changes that could see building on green belt

The commuter was seen on a bike in the middle of the carriage

Bizarre moment commuter brings 'motorbike' on packed train carriage

FBI director Christopher Wray

FBI director says he intends to resign at end of Joe Biden’s term

Met Police staff have voted to strike

Met Police staff vote to strike amid work from home row

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jay-Z standing on the field before an NFL football game

Rape allegation against Jay-Z will not affect NFL relationship, says chief

Palestinian children are evacuated from a site hit by an Israeli strike on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Deadly Israeli strike hits house sheltering displaced people in Gaza

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil’s President Lula to undergo further surgery after brain bleed procedure

American flags hang from the front the New York Stock Exchange

Donald Trump to ring New York Stock Exchange bell for first time

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Blinken faces critics who say Afghanistan withdrawal ‘lit the world on fire’

Journalists view fragments of what authorities in Kyiv described as a Russian hypersonic missile that struck a factory in Dnipro

Russia may be ready to use new lethal missile against Ukraine again – US

Missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi 'found safe' a month after 'disappearing from airport'

Missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi 'found safe' a month after 'disappearing from airport'
Sara Sharif's broken and battered body was discovered at her family home.

Inside Sara Sharif's life of violence and torture as father and stepmother found guilty of murder
The original Nvidia Corporation headquarters in Silicon Valley, California

US Supreme Court allows investors’ class action to proceed against Nvidia

Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram icons

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp faces 'technical issue' as thousands report outage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News