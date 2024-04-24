'The worst day of my entire life’: Tina Malone gives heartbreaking update six weeks after husband Paul Chase's death

Tina Malone has said her husband's death was the 'worst day of her life'. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Tina Malone has said that the day of her husband Paul Chase’s shock death was the ‘worst day of her life’ in a shock update six weeks on.

The actress, 61, known for roles in Shameless and Brookside, shared the news of her husband’s death last month.

Writing online, she announced his death: “It’s with total heartbreak I write this. My husband Paul Chase Malone passed away this morning. We are totally devastated.”

A funeral was held for her husband Paul two weeks ago, and now the actress has given a heartbreaking update six weeks on from his death.

On Wednesday, she wrote on X: “Six weeks ago today was the worst day of my entire life, my world fell apart, my hubby Paul is dead, but he lives forever in my heart x.”

Tina Malone posted a heartbreaking update six weeks after the death of her husband. Picture: Alamy

Tina married Paul in 2010 and they had a daughter, Flame, in 2013.

The couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in 2023.

Two weeks ago the actress also revealed details of their final day together before his unprecedented death,

She wrote on X: “Four weeks ago at 4pm today my hubby made scrambled eggs, bacon, beans, sausages for Flame, kissed me and said see you later…. “

“10 hours later he was dead, I am broken, so bereft”.

The star was flooded with an outpouring of love following the news of Paul’s death.

Reacting to her post today, one fan commented: “I can’t even begin to imagine what you’re going through. Sending lots of love.”

Another added: “Nothing will take away your pain but I'm sending my love and I have been thinking of you.”