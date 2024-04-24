Hairy Biker Dave Myers 'leaves £1.4 million to wife', as stepson pays tribute to TV chef 'he had the honour to call dad'

Hairy Biker Dave Myers with his wife and stepson. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Kit Heren

Dave Myers' wife has spoken out for the first time since the death of the much-loved Hairy Biker, where she thanked the public for their support and proclaimed her 'heart is filled with gratitude and love'.

Myers died aged 66 in February, with the other half of the Hairy Bikers Si King announcing the tragic news on social media

The beloved TV chef died surrounded by friends and family, King announced, two years after it was revealed he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

He is said to have left his £1.4 million company to his wife Liliana Orzac, who he married in 2011. In a tribute after his death, she called him "an exceptional husband".

Myers became the stepfather to his wife's children from a previous relationship, Izabelle and Sergiu Orzac.

Dave Myers and Liliana. Picture: Facebook

Mr Orzac wrote: "It has taken me a while to write this as it's hard to think about it and still cannot believe you are no longer with us.

"Last week we said our final goodbyes to one of the most wonderful people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Furthermore I had the honour of calling you my dad.

Dave Myers and Sergiu. Picture: Facebook

"You have always been an inspiration in my life, and will remain so even now that you are not with us anymore; with your infectious zest for life and unmatched passion for any endeavour you set your mind to.

"Without you, I would not be the man I am today.'

"I'll end with a little quote from Renoir that I think is fitting and captures the effect you had not only on your family, but the millions of fans worldwide: 'The pain passes, but the beauty remains'."

Ms Orzac thanked fans as she paid tribute to her late husband after he died.

"I will never be able to thank you all enough for the massive wave of love, compassion and care that you have shown towards me, Simon and our families in these past days since Dave passed," Ms Orzac said.

"I want you all to know that I have read every single message and comment that you sent… your stories about Dave, your feelings you shared with me mean a lot and my heart is filled with gratitude and love.

Dave Myers and Liliana Orzac. Picture: Alamy

"It amazes me how many hearts he touched and how many people wanted to express their love for what Dave and Si have created for nearly 20 years. I know the Hairy Bikers have been part of your living rooms for such a long time and I feel your loss as much as you feel mine!

"My husband, David Myers was a larger than life character and he did everything with passion, enthusiasm and generosity of spirit. His energy was endless when it came to cooking and talking recipes, or biking and talking bikes.

"An amazing storyteller! And through his stories and TV appearances he was constantly inspiring and encouraging people to cook, travel, to live their life to the fullest.

"An exceptional husband, wonderful stepdad, loyal friend and in his own words, a creator, never a follower.

"I feel I’m grieving with a whole nation… and this is something special," she concluded in the heartbreaking post.

Dave Myers, television presenter and one half of the Hairy Bikers, at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Alamy

The post was shared alongside a picture of her and Myers.

She co-owned his production company Sharpletter - which had assets worth more than £1.4 million, accounts filed on January 31 show.

Outside of their travelogue series, Myers also competed on Strictly Come Dancing and he and King published more than 25 cookery books.