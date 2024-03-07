Christian Horner says it's 'time to draw a line' after accuser is suspended from Red Bull following misconduct probe

7 March 2024, 16:04 | Updated: 7 March 2024, 16:15

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner arrives at the circuit for the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix today (L) and (R) pictured with Geri on Saturday
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner arrives at the circuit for the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix today (L) and (R) pictured with Geri on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Christian Horner has said he wants to "draw a line" under allegations of 'controlling behaviour' after it emerged the Red Bull employee accusing him of 'controlling behaviour' has been suspended.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking at a news conference in Saudi Arabia, the Red Bull chief said: "There's been a lot of coverage surrounding this. One has to go back to the basis.

"A grievance was raised, fully investigated and it was dismissed. We move onwards," he added.

It follows the news that the female employee at the centre of the scandal has now been suspended - allegedly on full pay - according to PA, in the latest twist in the ongoing story.

Horner was spotted without wife Geri ahead of the press conference today in Jeddah, prior to Saturday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Speaking to journalists at the press conference, Horner added: "It has been of great interest in different elements of the media for different reasons.

"I think it's time to draw a line under it. And to focus on what is going on on track."

Since an internal investigation completed its report, Red Bull have remained tight-lipped, stating: "The company cannot comment on this internal matter."
Since an internal investigation completed its report, Red Bull have remained tight-lipped, stating: "The company cannot comment on this internal matter.". Picture: Alamy

The chief was cleared last week over alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' towards a female colleague following an internal investigation overseen by an independent barrister.

It is believed the complainant had five days to appeal the findings, with the deadline for the appeal being Wednesday, March 6.

Red Bull have remained tight-lipped following the publication of a 19-page report that names the accuser, stating: "The company cannot comment on this internal matter."

It remains unclear why the female employee was suspended.

The 50-year-old Red Bull team principal's future remains in the balance as he put on a unified front with wife and former Spice Girl Gerri Halliwell in the paddock at Saturday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Read more: Christian Horner breaks silence after 'texts leaked', as Red Bull F1 boss cleared of inappropriate behaviour claims

Read more: Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner breaks silence over 'inappropriate behaviour' allegations

When asked about the ongoing matter, Horner said: "This is confidential. I am not at liberty [to talk about it].

"We are all bound by the same restrictions. Even if I'd like to talk about it, I can't. This has been trying in many respects."

Ralf Schumacher was spotted speaking to Jos Verstappen, father of Max Verstappen.
Ralf Schumacher was spotted speaking to Jos Verstappen, father of Max Verstappen. Picture: Alamy

It follows a 'bombshell' report into accusations of controlling and coercive behaviour by Horner in relation to a female Red Bull employee, with a fresh slurry of allegations surfacing following the publication of a 19-page investigation that named his accuser.

Christian Horner's future at Red Bull is looking increasingly uncertain, with former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher the latest pundit to weigh in on the subject.

"If Christian Horner holds on to his seat with all his might," Schumacher told Austrian news outlet Kronen Zeitung.

"He will not only damage Red Bull, he will also ensure that Max Verstappen leaves the team."

‘If Christian Horner stays at Red Bull, Max Verstappen leaves,’ Schumacher told German media following a string of allegations that have marred the World Championship-winning racing team.

The situation has led to tension between the Red Bull boss and the team's star driver Max Verstappen.

‘If Christian Horner stays at Red Bull, Max Verstappen leaves,’ says Ralf Schumacher
‘If Christian Horner stays at Red Bull, Max Verstappen leaves,’ says Ralf Schumacher. Picture: Alamy

Horner was photographed arguing with Jos Verstappen days after a file allegedly containing Horner's photos and WhatsApp messages was leaked to the media from an anonymous email account.

Now, Ralf Schumacher, brother of the seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher, has weighed in on the matter.

The driver was pictured speaking with Jos while working for German television at the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, on Saturday.

"In my opinion, they are already in negotiations," Schumacher said.

"That's plan B if all this fails. The person after Verstappen is Adrian Newey.

"He is also a person who benefits from good peace within the team. He will not do this to himself for the long term," the former F1 driver added.

The youngest Schumacher raced for a host of teams including McLaren and Williams over the course of his decade-long F1 career.

It comes as Max Verstappen spoke out to defend his father, highlighting he was "not a liar" in the wake of claims that the controversy surrounding the RB boss was "driving people apart".

It follows comments from Jos Verstappen last weekend that the situation was "not good for the team".

‘If Christian Horner stays at Red Bull, Max Verstappen leaves,’ Ralf Schumacher reportedly said following a string of allegations that have marred the World Championship-winning racing team.
‘If Christian Horner stays at Red Bull, Max Verstappen leaves,’ Ralf Schumacher reportedly said following a string of allegations that have marred the World Championship-winning racing team. Picture: Alamy

The driver told Sky Germany: "The danger is that some parties now want to leave and look for other options. New teams, new targets. Horner has to draw his conclusions from this.

"When you see how everyone is against him, his position is no longer tenable. He should resign in the interest of the team," the German added.

"In my opinion, they are already in negotiations."

Following the incident, Mr Horner said that he would not comment on "anonymous speculation", although he did not deny that the texts were authentic.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

State of the Union Guests

Sweden becomes 32nd member of Nato

Jake Paul (left) and Mike Tyson (right) will face each other in a boxing event streamed to Netflix on July 20

Jake Paul to face Mike Tyson despite 30-year age gap as former world boxing champion returns to ring against YouTuber

A helicopter carries a bucket as it flies over homes burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas

Utility firm admits facilities ‘involved in igniting Texas wildfire’

Paul-Henri Nargeolet (l) and the Titan sub (r)

Titan sub victim's mansion with pictures of the doomed ship on the walls goes on sale for £1.35million

A past Come Dine with Me winner has been convicted of stalking for a third time.

Reality TV star, 43, who had sex with 15-year-old boy is convicted of stalking for a third time

Police cars parked at the scene where six people were found dead in an Ottawa suburb

Four children among six people found dead in house in Ottawa

BBC presenter Nick Sheridan who died at 32 'collapsed while out running', colleagues say

Tributes paid to news presenter Nick Sheridan who died at 32 after he 'collapsed while out running'

Exact time M25 will shut down for 57 hours as drivers warned to 'stay away' during closures on UK's busiest motorway

Exact time M25 will shut down for 57 hours as drivers warned to stay away during closures on UK's busiest motorway

Palestinians visit their destroyed homes after Israeli forces left Khan Younis on the Gaza Strip

Hamas says ceasefire talks to resume next week

President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank keeps key interest rate at record high

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar

Indian PM makes first visit to Kashmir’s main city since semi-autonomy revoked

A woman with children watch as Rwandan soldiers patrol in a village in Cabo Delgado province

UN raises alert for 780,000 people displaced in Mozambique

The LTN has been suspended following 'concerns about public transport'.

Hated Streatham LTN that led to three-mile bus journeys taking two hours suspended with immediate effect

The family of the cinematographer shot dead on the set of Rust have called for 'everyone responsible to be held accountable' as Alec Baldwin prepares to stand trial in July

Pressure on Alec Baldwin as Rust cinematographer's family speak out after armourer's conviction

The director of the IFS has said that the next parliament will be the 'most difficult of any in 80 years'.

Next five years will be ‘most difficult period’ for a parliament 'since Second World War', IFS warns

People on the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Juntas ruling Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso agree to create joint security force

Latest News

See more Latest News

Christian Horner accuser 'suspended' from Red Bull as F1 chief breaks cover in Saudi without wife Geri

Christian Horner accuser 'suspended' from Red Bull as F1 chief breaks cover in Saudi without wife Geri
Eddie Ratcliffe has launched an appeal over his 20 year jail term for the murder of Brianna Ghey

‘Warped’ teen who murdered Brianna Ghey in 'frenzied' attack to appeal sentence

An Apple App store app on an iPad

European regulators want to question Apple after it blocks Epic Games app store

A logo of the Apple company

Apple making big App Store changes as EU Digital Markets Act kicks in

'Becoming impossible' to protect crews after first fatal attack on shipping by Houthis in Red Sea, expert tells LBC

'Becoming impossible' to protect crews after first fatal attack on shipping by Houthis in Red Sea, expert tells LBC
Marten (L) and the couple spotted on CCTV where she is thought to be hiding the baby under her coat

Runaway aristocrat Constance Marten tells court she "gave her baby the best any mother could"
‘If Christian Horner stays at Red Bull, Max Verstappen leaves,’ says Ralf Schumacher

Christian Horner breaks cover amid Red Bull feud rumours after displaying united front with Geri Halliwell in Bahrain
Items displayed in a Google store

Chinese ex-Google engineer charged with stealing AI trade secrets

A freight train carrying cars arrives at a dock in China

China’s exports and imports beat estimates, signalling improving demand

The bulk carrier True Confidence at Shimizu Port in Japan last year

First fatal attack on shipping by Houthi rebels escalates risk in Middle East

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate's uncle addressed the royal feud in Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles, says Kate's uncle

Gary Goldsmith has spoken out on Kate's treatment

'Kate's getting the best treatment in the world': Princess of Wales' uncle says royal family has 'circled the wagons'
Prince William has broken his silence on the wild conspiracy theories surrounding his wife Kate following her absence from the limelight since her abdominal surgery

Prince William breaks silence on wild conspiracy theories surrounding wife Kate following her absence from limelight

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit