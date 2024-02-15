Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner breaks silence over 'inappropriate behaviour' allegations

Christian Horner has broken his silence. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Christian Horner has broken his silence over allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour', insisting that he will not be forced out of Red Bull.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after an investigation was launched into an allegation of "inappropriate behaviour" against him by a female colleague - which emerged early last week.

Speaking at Red Bull's car launch in Milton Keynes on Thursday, Horner revealed he had been "overwhelmed" by messages of goodwill from within the sport.

He added that his wife, former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, has been "very supportive".

When asked about the investigation, Horner denied any wrongdoing, saying: "I’m confident in the process and working with the process.

"[I] deny absolutely any allegation that has been made against me and, you know, it’s… I just continue to work within that process until it’s concluded."

Geri Halliwell has stood by Christian Horner. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Geri Halliwell fears 'fairytale life will unravel' as Christian Horner's Red Bull F1 future undecided

Read more: Christian Horner spotted at Red Bull F1 test days after lawyer grilling - as Geri Halliwell 'tells friends he'll clear his name'

It marks his first appearance in front of reporters since he was questioned by a lawyer for eight hours on Friday.

Sources have indicated Horner could face further rounds of questioning as he bids to prove his innocence.

But he insisted that the investigation had not forced him to ponder resigning.

"Not at all, absolutely not," said Horner, when asked if he had considered his role as team principal and chief executive of the racing team.

"I am fully committed. I built this team. I convinced people to come and work here.

"I've been here since the beginning. There have been highs and lows along the way. We have won 113 races. We have won seven drivers' world championships. We've won six constructors' world championships in 19 seasons, and that's in the history books.

"But it's about what lies ahead, because that's what's important. So my focus is on the future."

Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell during the Monaco GP, May 2023 at Montecarlo. Picture: Alamy

Horner has overseen repeat success at Red Bull, having been in charge of the F1 team for two decades.

Last year, Red Bull won all but one of 22 races, with Max Verstappen taking his third world title in as many years.

The Dutch driver, 26, said: "I don't feel it (the investigation) has been a distraction.

"Everyone is very focused and very motivated. The spirit in the team has been fantastic. It's been honestly better than ever."

Pressed on his relationship with Horner, he added: "It is very good. We've seen each other quite a few times. We've achieved a lot of things together so that doesn't change suddenly.

"My contact with Christian has been the same as on the first day. It's been like normal."