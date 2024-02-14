Geri Halliwell fears 'fairytale life will unravel' as Christian Horner's Red Bull F1 future undecided

By Will Taylor

Geri Halliwell fears her life will "unravel" as her husband Christian Horner battles to save his job as Red Bull's Formula One boss.

He was grilled by a lawyer for eight hours on Friday after the drinks giant opened an investigation into allegations of "controlling behaviour". He completely denies the claim from a female employee.

Former Spice Girl Halliwell is standing by Horner, who was pictured at Silverstone with teammates on Tuesday.

The couple met in 2009 through then-F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone and married six years later.

A source has told Closer the attention on his case has left "her fairytale life in tatters".

"Obviously this has been a hellish time for Geri and she's been in a state of absolute turmoil – trying to hold it together for the kids while quietly crumbling inside," they said.

She is said to be worried about the toll it will take on the pair and is worried the case won't be resolved for years.

"She says she feels like she’s in a living nightmare and is absolutely terrified about how things could unravel," the source added.

It has been reported previously that she has been left in "floods of tears" and leaned on fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham for help.

No decision has been made on Horner's future and it is thought it will not be resolved until the 2024 F1 season starts in Bahrain at the end of the month.