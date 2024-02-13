Christian Horner spotted at Red Bull F1 test days after lawyer grilling - as Geri Halliwell 'tells friends he'll clear his name'

Christian Horner is under scrutiny. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner has been spotted at a Red Bull test run days after his battle to save his job at a lawyer grilling.

He was accused of inappropriate and controlling behaviour by a female member of staff, something he has completely denied.

He was quizzed for eight hours on Friday over the matter but the results have not been made public.

The 50-year-old has now been spotted as Red Bull gear up for the launch of their new car ahead of the 2024 season.

Horner, whose wife is former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, was seen at Silverstone as drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez got to grips with their new car.

Christian Horner is battling for his future. Picture: Alamy

He was laughing with staff and remains scheduled to take part in Thursday's car launch at the team's Milton Keynes base.

Insiders in F1 have said they don't expect him to survive in the job, with Horner overseeing huge success with the team.

Most recently, Red Bull - with is outstanding car and excellent Verstappen - have dominated the sport, surpassing previous serial winners Mercedes.

Geri Halliwell is standing by Christian Horner. Picture: Getty

One source told The Sun Horner has not been sacked, has not asked to resign and will not ask to be let go.

"This is not a trial and we are not going to have an answer and an outcome by the end of the day," they said.

"This is not something that is going to be rectified that quickly. People are expecting this to be over before the start of the F1 season, but that just isn’t going to happen."

Halliwell is standing by Horner, and has reportedly told friends he will "clear his name and come through this".

The new season starts in Bahrain from February 29.