Geri Halliwell supporting Christian Horner with 'every fibre of her being' as investigation 'nowhere near' its end

13 February 2024, 07:30 | Updated: 13 February 2024, 08:16

Geri Halliwell is 'too upset to engage with anyone' as her husband, Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner, is investigated over alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', a friend has revealed
Geri Halliwell is 'too upset to engage with anyone' as her husband, Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner, is investigated over alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', a friend has revealed.
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Geri Halliwell is supporting her under fire F1 boss husband Christian Horner as an investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour continues.

Halliwell, a Spice Girl, is reportedly supporting her husband with 'every fibre of her being', according to a source close to the couple.

“She is committed to him with every fibre of her being,” the source revealed.

Another source close the singer told The Sun on Monday: “Geri has been in floods of tears all weekend while looking after her kids.

“She is insisting Christian has done nothing wrong.”

It comes amid claims that the investigation into the F1 Red Bull boss is 'nowhere near its end'.

Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell during the Monaco GP, May 2023 at Montecarlo
Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell during the Monaco GP, May 2023 at Montecarlo.

The investigation is expected to continue into the new season, which will start on February 29.

“This is not a trial and we are not going to have an answer and an outcome by the end of the day," the source said.

“This is not something that is going to be rectified that quickly."

The Spice Girl, who married the Red Bull boss in 2015, turned her phone off on Monday as reports of the allegations surfaced.

Some fans suggested that Geri should leave Horner over the allegations, but another friend said she "she is committed" to her husband "with every fibre of her being".

Red Bull has since launched an independent investigation that will see Horner, 50, quizzed by a lawyer on Friday. The accusations are allegedly in relation to his management style.

Christian and Geri Horner during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Towcester
Christian and Geri Horner during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Towcester.

The paper was also told one source believed the drama could be a bid to destabilise Horner amid an alleged power struggle at Red Bull Racing.

The reported internal conflict comes despite recent success that has seen Max Verstappen claim successive driver's championships in a car that no other team has been able to compete with.

The struggle is said to have played out since Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull's co-founder and Horner's ally, died in 2022.

Following news of the allegations, a statement from Red Bull read: “After the company was informed of certain recent allegations, an independent investigation has been launched. This process, which is already underway, is carried out by an external, specialised lawyer.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practical as possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Responding to the accusations, Horner said: "I completely deny these claims."

