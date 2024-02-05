Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner under investigation at Red Bull F1 team over 'inappropriate behaviour'

Red Bull chief Christian Horner is under investigation over alleged 'inappropriate behavior', the Formula One team has confirmed
Red Bull chief Christian Horner is under investigation over alleged 'inappropriate behavior', the Formula One team has confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Red Bull chief Christian Horner is under investigation over alleged 'inappropriate behavior', the Formula One team has confirmed.

Senior management at the motorsport titans confirmed they were aware of the accusations against the CEO, a report by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported.

A statement from Red Bull read: “After the company was informed of certain recent allegations, an independent investigation has been launched. This process, which is already underway, is carried out by an external, specialised lawyer.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practical as possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Responding to the accusations, Horner, 50, said: "I completely deny these claims."

Horner is married to Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell, and shares a daughter with ex-partner Beverley Allen. He is the step-father to Halliwell's daughter, while the two also have a son together.

Christian Horner Team Principal RedBull Racing and his wife Geri Halliwell, during the Monaco GP, 2023
Christian Horner Team Principal RedBull Racing and his wife Geri Halliwell, during the Monaco GP, 2023. Picture: Alamy
Christian Horner, Team Chief and Max Verstappen, driver of the competing in the Lenovo United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas
Christian Horner, Team Chief and Max Verstappen, driver of the competing in the Lenovo United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Picture: Alamy

The Red Bull boss has overseen all seven of the team's driver's championships and their six constructors titles since arriving on the grid in 2005.

Last season Red Bull dominated the season, winning 21 of 22 races, leading Max Verstappen to his third title.

Horner was awarded a CBE for services to motor racing during the New Year's Honors.

Christian and Geri Horner at the Cocklebarrow Point to Point, to see their horse Quickly Now Please in action
Christian and Geri Horner at the Cocklebarrow Point to Point, to see their horse Quickly Now Please in action. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Lewis Hamilton made Formula One headlines, after announcing he would fulfil a "childhood dream" when he switches from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025.

The seven-time Formula One world champion sent shock waves through the sport on Thursday when it was announced that he would join Ferrari next year.

Hamilton had signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes worth £100million in August but the 39-year-old has activated a break clause in that deal after conceding the prospect of "driving in Ferrari red" was too hard to turn down.

Hamilton won six of his world titles during a seven-year period between 2014 and 2020, but has struggled to match Red Bull rival Max Verstappen since he missed out on what would have been a record world championship in 2021 in controversial fashion.

The British driver is determined to sign off in style at Mercedes and their team principal Toto Wolff stated on Friday he had no concerns over Hamilton's integrity.

