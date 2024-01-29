Tickets for Jurgen Klopp's last Anfield game 'flogged for £25,000' after Liverpool boss confirmed exit

Tickets for Jurgen Klopp's last game are costing as much as £25,000. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Tickets for Jurgen Klopp's last game at Anfield are being flogged for as much as £25,000 after the Liverpool boss confirmed he would be stepping down at the end of the season.

Tickets for the final Anfield game against Wolves, which would usually cost around £60, are being sold at extraordinarily inflated prices on secondary sites.

Klopp, the longest-serving Premier League manager - having moved to Liverpool in 2015 - announced he had 'run out of energy' on Friday as he confirmed he would be quitting this summer.

Fans will get one last game at Anfield with Klopp on May 19. As well as it being Klopp's last home game, it will be the team's last league game of the season.

Jurgen Klopp's final Anfield game will take place on May 19. Picture: Getty

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League, sitting five points ahead of Manchester City (with a game in hand), so it presents the Reds with the chance to provide Klopp with the perfect send-off.

It might not be Klopp's last Liverpool game, however, as his team is still in contention to win the Champions League.

This competition's final will be taking place on June 1.

Meanwhile, after they beat Norwich 5-2 on Sunday, Liverpool remain in the FA Cup, and so could be in the final which is set to place on May 25.

Tickets situated behind the dugout for Klopp's final game could be worth as much as £24,480 after secondary site fees and VAT are added, the Mirror reports.

This is 408 times face value.

This is way above the price tickets were sold at Sir Alex Ferguson's final game as Manchester United manager against West Brom at The Hawthorns, where the final score was 5-5.

Sir Alex Ferguson's final game as Manchester United manager ended in a 5-5 draw against West Brom. Picture: Getty

Klopp is one of their most successful managers, having won all major trophies - the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup - during his nine-year spell at Anfield.

Liverpool's Premier League win in 2019/20 ended the club's 30-year wait to be crowned English champions again. He won the Champions League, Europe's top club football competition, a season earlier.

Liverpool are through to the fifth round of the FA cup. Picture: Getty

The 56-year-old German compared himself to a sports car running out of petrol in a video interview announcing his decision.

He said that he told the club about his decision in November. His contract was due to run until 2026.