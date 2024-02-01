Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton to join Ferrari from Mercedes in shock move

Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has been confirmed in a shock move that will see him leave Mercedes next year.

Hamilton, 39, was entering the first of a new two-year deal with Mercedes worth £100million.

But the seven-time world champion was eligible to leave Mercedes at the end of the year.

"Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract," Ferrari tweeted on Thursday evening, after rumours ran throughout the day.

Hamilton has been linked to a Ferrari move for many seasons but it has never come to fruition.

Team Statement



He had pledged his loyalty to Mercedes and Toto Wolff in the past.

Since Hamilton’s last win in December 2021 he has been battling with cars that had been plagued with issues while Red Bull's Max Verstappen racks up win after win.

It is believed the second year of Hamilton’s deal with Mercedes could be optional with suggestions of a break clause in his contract.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz confirmed that he would leave the team to make way for Hamilton at the end of this season.

He said there is "still... a long season ahead of us" and he will "give my absolute best for the team" and fans.

"News about my future will be announced in due course," he added.

Charles Leclerc, from Monaco, is Ferrari's other driver.