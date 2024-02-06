Geri Halliwell in 'floods of tears' as husband Christian Horner faces Red Bull investigation over 'inappropriate behaviour'

6 February 2024, 09:21 | Updated: 6 February 2024, 09:24

Red Bull chief Christian Horner is under investigation over alleged 'inappropriate behavior', the Formula One team has confirmed
Red Bull chief Christian Horner is under investigation over alleged 'inappropriate behavior', the Formula One team has confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Geri Halliwell is said to be 'devastated' and in 'floods of tears' following allegations made against her husband, Red Bull F1 Team principal, Christian Horner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Red Bull chief is now under investigation over alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', the Austria-based Formula One team has confirmed.

Geri, 51, is best known as 'Ginger Spice', forming one fifth of hit 90s girl group the Spice Girls, before marrying Horner in 2015.

Following news of the investigation which surfaced on Monday, a friend of Halliwell's told The Sun: "Geri has been in floods of tears all weekend while looking after her kids. She is insisting Christian has done nothing wrong.”

Senior management at the motorsport titans confirmed they were aware of the accusations against the CEO, a report by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported.

A statement from Red Bull read: “After the company was informed of certain recent allegations, an independent investigation has been launched. This process, which is already underway, is carried out by an external, specialised lawyer.

Christian Horner Team Principal RedBull Racing and his wife Geri Halliwell, during the Monaco GP, 2023
Christian Horner Team Principal RedBull Racing and his wife Geri Halliwell, during the Monaco GP, 2023. Picture: Alamy

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practical as possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Responding to the accusations, Horner, 50, said: "I completely deny these claims."

Horner and Halliwell share one son. Horner has a daughter with ex-partner Beverley Allen and is step-father to Halliwell's daughter.

Now, the motorsport mogul is facing claims of 'incredibly controlling behaviour' according to the MailOnline, with accusations relating to claims made by a Red Bull F1 team employee.

The claims also come just weeks before the start of the 2024 racing season.

Just last year, Horner celebrated his 50th birthday aboard a boat, with Halliwell declaring her unwavering support for her husband ahead of the milestone.

In the video, she said: "You are my best friend. I love you more than words can say and I'm so grateful that you're in my life. I think you're an amazing person, you're kind, you're loving, you're generous."

Christian Horner, Team Chief and Max Verstappen, driver of the competing in the Lenovo United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas
Christian Horner, Team Chief and Max Verstappen, driver of the competing in the Lenovo United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton to join Ferrari from Mercedes in shock move

Read More: Billionaire former Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis, 86, pleads guilty to insider trading charges in US

The Red Bull boss has overseen all seven of the team's driver's championships and their six constructors titles since arriving on the grid in 2005.

Last season Red Bull dominated the season, winning 21 of 22 races, leading Max Verstappen to his third title.

Horner was awarded a CBE for services to motor racing during the New Year's Honors.

Christian and Geri Horner at the Cocklebarrow Point to Point, to see their horse Quickly Now Please in action
Christian and Geri Horner at the Cocklebarrow Point to Point, to see their horse Quickly Now Please in action. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Tickets for Jurgen Klopp's last Anfield game 'flogged for £25,000' after Liverpool boss confirmed exit

Read More: 'My energy level was endless but now it's not': Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on shock exit from Liverpool

It comes after Lewis Hamilton made Formula One headlines, after announcing he would fulfil a "childhood dream" when he switches from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025.

The seven-time Formula One world champion sent shock waves through the sport on Thursday when it was announced that he would join Ferrari next year.

Hamilton had signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes worth £100million in August but the 39-year-old has activated a break clause in that deal after conceding the prospect of "driving in Ferrari red" was too hard to turn down.

Hamilton won six of his world titles during a seven-year period between 2014 and 2020, but has struggled to match Red Bull rival Max Verstappen since he missed out on what would have been a record world championship in 2021 in controversial fashion.

The British driver is determined to sign off in style at Mercedes and their team principal Toto Wolff stated on Friday he had no concerns over Hamilton's integrity.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vehicles stranded on snow-covered roads in central China

Thousands of motorists stranded on roads in China amid heavy snow

Antony Blinken leaves a plane

Blinken seeks progress on Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal in meetings in Egypt

Tributes have been paid to Courtney Marie Sampson, 19, who died in a quad bike crash

Woman, 19, killed in quad bike crash after night out with her mum

Toby Keith

Country music singer-songwriter Toby Keith dies aged 62

King Charles' cancer diagnosis 'shows that anyone can get cancer'

King Charles' diagnosis 'shows that anyone can get cancer' says monarch's former press secretary

Scenes like this are set to return for some parts of the UK.

Return of the big freeze: Maps show exact date up to eight inches of snow to hit as Britain braces for Arctic blast

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Security fragile at Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in Ukraine – IAEA chief

An advert featuring a Nintendo character

Nintendo reports solid profit following jump in Super Mario sales

Kwasi Kwarteng has announced he will step down as a Tory MP at the next General Election.

Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to stand down at next election amid Tory exodus

Bulgaria Farmers’Protest

Bulgaria’s farmers join Europe-wide protests

Professor David Miller who has won his case against Bristol University

Anti-Zionist views protected after tribunal makes landmark ruling in favour of sacked professor

Karolina Shiino, 26, has relinquished her crown

Controversial Ukraine-born Miss Japan gives up crown after reports emerged of affair with married doctor

British-owned cargo vessel attacked in Red Sea in suspected Houthi rebel assault

British-owned cargo vessel attacked in Red Sea in suspected Houthi rebel assault

Vehicles were swept away in the floodwater

California still faces threat of flooding and landslides following huge storm

Harry is flying home today to see his father while Meghan is staying in the US to be with their children

Harry sets aside royal rift as he flies in to see King Charles who remains 'very positive' as cancer treatment begins

Rishi Sunak has said he is "shocked and sad" to hear about the King's cancer diagnosis

Rishi Sunak "shocked and sad" to hear about the King's cancer diagnosis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Warren said: “If my dogs did that to her, when I had never seen anything but love from them, then that breed just has a killer switch."

'XL Bully' owner whose dogs mauled grandmother, 68, to death begs for breed to be ‘wiped out’
Israel Palestinians

Israel’s latest evacuation order covers two thirds of the Gaza Strip

Abdul Ezedi's last sighting

Police reveal Clapham chemical suspect's bank card 'hasn't been used in a week' as mother looks set to lose eye
Meghan will stay in California with Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry to return to UK alone, as Meghan remains in California home with children despite 'life-threatening' floods
Death Penalty South Carolina

South Carolina wants to restart capital punishment with three execution types

Hawaii Wildfire 911 Calls

Police release a report on their response to fire that destroyed Hawaiian town

Jam Master Jay Trial

Jam Master Jay dabbled in drug sales ‘to make ends meet’ says witness

AI/ChatGPT

Embattled Philadelphia sheriff removes bogus news stories written by ChatGPT

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, it was revealed on Monday

King Charles ‘hugely positive’ about cancer treatment as world rallies behind monarch after shock diagnosis
Prince William King Charles and Prince Harry

Will King Charles' cancer diagnosis bring his sons together? William to step up duties as Harry rushes back to UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan will stay in California with Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry will travel to UK alone after King Charles' cancer diagnosis, with Meghan to stay at home with children
US President Joe Biden says he is 'concerned' for King Charles amid his cancer diagnosis, and said he would reach out to the monarch

'I’m concerned about him': Joe Biden shares worry for King Charles amid cancer diagnosis and promises to reach out
King Charles and Queen Camilla

Camilla to step up and take on more royal engagements after Charles diagnosed with cancer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit