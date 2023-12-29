Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf shares poignant tribute to Formula One legend ten years on from tragic skiing accident

Michael Schumacher (L) and his brother Ralf in 2012. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf has shared a poignant tribute to the stricken former Formula One champion.

Michael Schumacher endured a skiing accident ten years ago on Friday, and he has not been seen in public since hitting his head on a rock while off-piste.

The 54-year-old was put into an artificial coma and since then he has been cared for by his wife Corinna at their home in Lake Geneva.

His brother Ralf has shared a poignant tribute to Michael, saying: "Nothing is like it used to be."

He told German outlet Bild: "Life is unfair at times. That day held a lot of bad luck. This fate has changed our family."

The younger Schumacher added: "Michael wasn’t only my brother.

"When we were kids he was also my coach and mentor. He taught me everything about kart racing.

"There may be an age gap of seven years but he was always by my side."

It comes after Bild also revealed Schumacher was put in a Mercedes AMG car and driven around as part of his care.

It was hoped the seven-time world champion's brain would be stimulated by familiar sounds.

And it is reported that a team of up to 15 doctors, masseurs and assistants help care for him round the clock.

Corinna, who has children Gina-Maria and racing driver Mick with her husband, has kept Schumacher well out of the public eye and few details have been revealed about his condition.

Ralf also said: "I miss the Michael of the old days. Life is unfair from time to time.

"Michael was very lucky throughout his life. But then there was this tragic accident."

He added: "Fortunately, advanced medical science provides many opportunities. However, nothing is like it used to be."

And Jean Todt, the former FIA and Ferrari boss, said: "Michael is here, so I don't miss him,.

"(But he) is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.

"His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That's all there is to say.

A new documentary, which marks a decade since Schumacher's accident, is due to be broadcast by ARD in Germany.