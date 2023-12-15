Ex-Ferrari boss and friend of Michael Schumacher gives new update on F1 legend's health 10 years after skiing accident

15 December 2023, 15:05

Michael Schumacher has not been seen for 10 years - as Jean Todt offers update on his health
Michael Schumacher has not been seen for 10 years - as Jean Todt offers update on his health. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Michael Schumacher is not the man "we knew in Formula One", a close friend has explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ex-Ferrari and FIA boss Jean Todt shared an update on the motorsport legend, who has not been seen in public since his his skiing accident led to him being put into a coma in 2013.

December 29 will mark 10 years since the tragedy.

He is being treated at his home in Lake Geneva and his family, including wife Corinna, have revealed few details about his condition.

"Michael is here, so I don't miss him," Mr Todt said told L'Equipe.

"(But he) is simply not the Michael he used to be.

Read more: ‘Sometimes life isn’t fair’: Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf offers update after F1 legend's near-fatal accident

Schumacher has not been seen since his skiing accident
Schumacher has not been seen since his skiing accident. Picture: Alamy
Mr Todt said Schumacher is not the same as he was during his F1 days
Mr Todt said Schumacher is not the same as he was during his F1 days. Picture: Alamy

"He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.

"His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That's all there is to say.

"Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula One."

Read more: Cruel Michael Schumacher joke made on Spanish TV leads to angry backlash from F1 fans

Corinna previously said in a 2021 Netflix documentary that the German was "different, but here".

Fans of one of the greatest drivers of all time - a racer whose seven world titles have been matched, but not broken, by Sir Lewis Hamilton - continue to keep an eye out for any updates on their hero.

A new five-part German documentary is due to start on December 28, to mark a decade since the skiing accident.

It will look at his rise, but fans are hoping to see more about how Schumacher is getting on.

