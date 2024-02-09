No resolution on Christian Horner's Red Bull future after Geri Halliwell's husband faced grilling days before F1 launch

Christian Horner's future is still unresolved after he faced a grilling at a secret location on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott and Chay Quinn

Christian Horner's future is still unresolved after he faced a grilling at a secret location on Friday.

Red Bull team principal Mr Horner, 50, faced a grilling after a female colleague accused him of "inappropriate behaviour".

He was grilled at a secret location after the hearing was moved from Red Bull Racing's HQ in Milton Keynes at the last-minute.

The hearing ended without a resolution as the husband of Spice Girl Geri Halliwell spent several hours being asked questions by an independent lawyer about the claims which he denies.

Mr Horner, 50, faced a grilling after a female colleague accused him of "inappropriate behaviour". Picture: Alamy

Red Bull says "It would not be appropriate to comment on the situation until the investigation is completed".

The Times suggested it may have been held at the lawyer's offices.

It is thought the claims revolve around his management style. Mr Horner, who is the husband of Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, denies the accusation.

Mr Horner, who faced a quizzing from an independent KC, could find out his fate as early as next week following the hearing, the MailOnline reported earlier.

Bosses hope the case will be sorted before the start of the new season in Bahrain on March 2.

However, others have expressed concern the case won’t be resolved before then.

While waiting for questioning, he has still been going to work alongside the female colleague.

This week, he took part in filming for the new Red Bull F1 car's launch on February 15 - the date by which the Austrian business hoped the matter would be resolved by.

The team said earlier in the week: "After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.

"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

"The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

The case, which some reports have suggested is part of a power struggle at Red Bull, has put the team under a cloud ahead of the new season.

That's despite their dominance in the sport in recent years, which has seen their car out-compete all rivals with Max Verstappen picking up successive drivers' championships.