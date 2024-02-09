No resolution on Christian Horner's Red Bull future after Geri Halliwell's husband faced grilling days before F1 launch

9 February 2024, 22:19 | Updated: 9 February 2024, 22:27

Christian Horner's future is still unresolved after he faced a grilling at a secret location on Friday.
Christian Horner's future is still unresolved after he faced a grilling at a secret location on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott and Chay Quinn

Christian Horner's future is still unresolved after he faced a grilling at a secret location on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Red Bull team principal Mr Horner, 50, faced a grilling after a female colleague accused him of "inappropriate behaviour".

He was grilled at a secret location after the hearing was moved from Red Bull Racing's HQ in Milton Keynes at the last-minute.

The hearing ended without a resolution as the husband of Spice Girl Geri Halliwell spent several hours being asked questions by an independent lawyer about the claims which he denies.

File photo dated 11-09-2022 of Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner, who is under investigation by Red Bull following an accusation of 'inappropriate behaviour'. Issue date: Monday February 5, 2024.
Mr Horner, 50, faced a grilling after a female colleague accused him of "inappropriate behaviour". Picture: Alamy

Red Bull says "It would not be appropriate to comment on the situation until the investigation is completed".

The Times suggested it may have been held at the lawyer's offices.

It is thought the claims revolve around his management style. Mr Horner, who is the husband of Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, denies the accusation.

Mr Horner, who faced a quizzing from an independent KC, could find out his fate as early as next week following the hearing, the MailOnline reported earlier.

Bosses hope the case will be sorted before the start of the new season in Bahrain on March 2.

However, others have expressed concern the case won’t be resolved before then.

Read more: Geri Halliwell 'too upset to talk to anyone' as husband Christian Horner investigated over 'inappropriate behaviour'

While waiting for questioning, he has still been going to work alongside the female colleague.

This week, he took part in filming for the new Red Bull F1 car's launch on February 15 - the date by which the Austrian business hoped the matter would be resolved by.

The team said earlier in the week: "After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.

"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

"The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

The case, which some reports have suggested is part of a power struggle at Red Bull, has put the team under a cloud ahead of the new season.

That's despite their dominance in the sport in recent years, which has seen their car out-compete all rivals with Max Verstappen picking up successive drivers' championships.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President Joe Biden holds United States Vice President Kamala Harris

'It's politically motivated': Vice-President defends Joe Biden amid age concerns after report criticises his memory

King Charles and Sarah Ferguson have been trading heartfelt letters after their joint cancer diagnoses - as the monarch and his brother's ex-wife bond over their fight with the illness.

King and Fergie 'bond over battles with cancer' as Charles and Andrew's ex both fight the disease

Plane Lands Florida Interstate

Two dead after small plane attempts emergency landing on Florida interstate

California Earthquake

4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

Ant McPartlin has revealed he is to become a father for the first time aged 48 with his second wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

Baby joy for Ant McPartlin, 48, as his wife Anne-Marie is pregnant with couple's first child together

Farmers are using tractors to stage a slow protest in the Port of Dover about the use of cheap imported food in Britain.

Farmers blockade Dover as food import protests that have rocked EU come to Britain

Spain Europe Farmers

Farmers in Spain, Italy and Poland stage further protests over EU policies

CORRECTION Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s new army chief aiming to harness power of high-tech weapons

Election 2024 Trump’s Playbook Women

Harris slams ‘politically motivated’ report of Biden’s mishandling of documents

Pakistan Election Explainer

Pakistan’s former PM says he will seek coalition government after trailing rival

France Obit Badinter

Robert Badinter, who led France to end death penalty, dies aged 95

Treasure found in Spain contains 'alien material', scientists have said.

Ancient treasure found in Spain made from materials ‘beyond planet earth’ 3,000 years ago, scientists say

These publications come after a commitment he made during his Tory leadership campaign in the summer of 2022.

Rishi Sunak earned £2.2m last year, according to tax records

At the end of June 2023, the bank had 414 branches.

Barclays announce another wave of closures affecting 22 locations - is your high street affected?

Fahnen, BASF, Carl-Bosch-StraBe, Ludwigshafen, Rheinland-Pfalz, Deutschland

BASF sells stakes in two China ventures after reports of human rights abuses

Social Media Children Nevada

Former TikTok executive sues company, alleging gender and age discrimination

Latest News

See more Latest News

No arrests have been made at this time.

Man, 33, dies following shooting in West Lancashire - as murder investigation launched

Israel War Reemerging Rifts

Netanyahu orders evacuation of Rafah ahead of expected ground invasion

Kaydon Prior (left) and Jason Curtis (right) stabbed Harrison Tomkins (middle) to death.

Man guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend's new lover in 'brutal' attack - as friend charged for encouraging stabbing
Police have said it is 'quite likely' suspect Ezedi has gone into the River Thames.

Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi jumped off a bridge into the River Thames and drowned, police believe
Kerry Pentecost had to wait for five hours in A&E after an ambulance failed to turn up when she had a heart attack.

Mother suffers sudden heart attack and ambulance didn’t turn up - before she waited five hours in A&E
Earns PepsiCo

PepsiCo profits up as charges fade but sales slip after price rises

Germany Far Right

German far-right politician to go on trial for alleged use of a Nazi slogan

This planned evacuation comes, despite the US warning that the assault would be a "disaster".

Israeli PM Netanyahu orders evacuation of Rafah ahead of expected ground offensive 'to defeat last Hamas stronghold'
Iran

Meta removes Instagram and Facebook accounts for Iran’s leader

A migrant has died after climbing on top of a Eurostar train.

Migrant electrocuted in 'human fireball' after climbing on top of Eurostar at Gare du Nord 'in bid to flee to UK'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has made a surprise speech but did not mention King Charles

Prince Harry gives surprise speech at US NFL bash - but fails to mention King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince Harry is 'pretending nothing has happened' but 'attacks' on Prince William have 'cut deep'
Queen Camilla has given an update on her husband's cancer treatment

King Charles doing 'extremely well' as he undergoes cancer treatment, Queen Camilla says

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit