Geri Halliwell 'too upset to talk to anyone' as husband Christian Horner investigated over 'inappropriate behaviour'

Geri Halliwell is 'too upset to engage with anyone' as her husband, Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner, is investigated over alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', a friend has revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Geri Halliwell is 'too upset to engage with anyone' as her husband, Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner, is investigated over alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', a friend has revealed.

The Spice Girl, 51, is said to be reeling following allegations from a young female Red Bull staffer against Horner as he prepares to face a grilling from lawyers.

Geri is in "full lockdown" and is "not talking to anyone at the moment," a friend of Ginger Spice revealed to The Daily Mail.

She is "simply too upset to engage with anyone. Juts lots of tears," the friends said.

They added that Horner was looking to clear his name and work through the allegations - which he denies and branded as "nuts".

Geri will "stand by" Horner, the friend added, "just as much as she always has been. She never misses a race and that will not change."

Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell during the Monaco GP, May 2023 at Montecarlo. Picture: Alamy

The Spice Girl, who married the Red Bull boss in 2015, turned her phone off on Monday as reports of the allegations surfaced.

Some fans suggested that Geri should leave Horner over the allegations, but another friend said she "she is committed" to her husband "with every fibre of her being".

Red Bull has since launched an independent investigation that will see Horner, 50, quizzed by a lawyer on Friday. The accusations are allegedly in relation to his management style.

A friend of Halliwell's also told The Sun: "Geri has been in floods of tears all weekend while looking after her kids. She is insisting Christian has done nothing wrong.”

It comes after a source in Formula One told The Sun: "Christian had concerns about her conduct and made it clear he was unhappy.

"She (the accuser) went on to make a complaint about his 'controlling' behaviour, which detonated this crisis for the team."

Christian and Geri Horner during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Towcester. Picture: Alamy

The paper was also told one source believed the drama could be a bid to destabilise Horner amid an alleged power struggle at Red Bull Racing.

The reported internal conflict comes despite recent success that has seen Max Verstappen claim successive driver's championships in a car that no other team has been able to compete with.

The struggle is said to have played out since Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull's co-founder and Horner's ally, died in 2022.

Following news of the allegations, a statement from Red Bull read: “After the company was informed of certain recent allegations, an independent investigation has been launched. This process, which is already underway, is carried out by an external, specialised lawyer.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practical as possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Responding to the accusations, Horner said: "I completely deny these claims."