Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers' massive fortune revealed following his death from cancer aged 66

Dave's joint production company, co-owned with his wife Liliana Orzac was worth £1.4 million. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jasmine Moody

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers left a £1.5 million fortune after dying from cancer aged 66, it has emerged today.

The beloved tv chef passed away last week, surrounded by friends and family, two years after it was revealed he was undergoing treatment for a type of cancer.

His joint production company, co-owned with his wife Liliana Orzac, was worth £1.4 million and also made a profit of £200,000 in the past year, accounts from January 31 reveal.

Dave also owned Hairy Bikers Television with co-star Si King, which was worth £92,000, bringing the overall fortune to almost £1.5 million.

The Hairy Bikers produced 30 cookbooks, which received rave reviews from fans. Picture: Alamy

Dave and his wife lived in Staffordshire but built up an impressive portfolio over his lifetime.

In 2017, he sold his property - for £525,000 in his hometown of Barrow, in Cumbria - a seven-bedroom Victorian semi-detached house.

He also owned a six-bedroom house, which he sold in 2018 for £1,300,000.

His property in Rodmersham, Sittingbourne, has now been valued at £1,050,000, whilst his four-bedroom flat in Burton-onTrent is now worth £78,000.

Dave also owned properties in France and Kent.

The TV chef had also rented a penthouse flat at Trinity Buoy to use with Si King whilst filming.

Dave and co-star Si King met on the set of a TV drama and remained best friends, becoming the friendly, bearded duo of cooking.

The Hairy Bikers produced 30 cookbooks, which received rave reviews from fans, but they also had 31 separate ventures since debuting on the BBC in 2006.

Before being a Hairy Biker, Dave worked as a labourer to find his study of fine art at Goldsmiths, leading him to a job at the BBC's makeup department.

After his death, tributes from fans, friends and family were posted on social media.

Si King came to Twitter/X to announce his co-star’s passing, writing: "Hi everyone, I'm afraid I bear some sad news.

"Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.'Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

"All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

Posing to Facebook, Liliana said: "Rest in peace, my love. My wonderful brave man! Til next time we meet!"

Liliana, a coach and hypnotherapist, then posted a photo of a solidarity candle in memorial to her late husband.

Dave and Liliana Orzac met while he was filming Hairy Bikers in Romania.

The two married in 2011 in Barrow, Cumbria, and Dave became a stepfather to Iza and Sergiu, from a previous relationship.

As part of a festive Hairy Bikers episode, Dave spoke on how important Liliana had been to his care.

He said: "It impacts on the family. It's so difficult for my wife and family, you know, that not knowing, your future is completely turned upside down.

"And also I think for my wife as well, it gave her some freedom away from me. I felt good about being able to let her have time to herself, albeit to go to the gym or a spa, just to have some of her time, because it's been so all-encompassing."