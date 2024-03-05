Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers' massive fortune revealed following his death from cancer aged 66

5 March 2024, 09:48 | Updated: 5 March 2024, 10:13

Dave's joint production company, co-owned with his wife Liliana Orzac was worth £1.4 million.
Dave's joint production company, co-owned with his wife Liliana Orzac was worth £1.4 million. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers left a £1.5 million fortune after dying from cancer aged 66, it has emerged today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The beloved tv chef passed away last week, surrounded by friends and family, two years after it was revealed he was undergoing treatment for a type of cancer.

His joint production company, co-owned with his wife Liliana Orzac, was worth £1.4 million and also made a profit of £200,000 in the past year, accounts from January 31 reveal.

Dave also owned Hairy Bikers Television with co-star Si King, which was worth £92,000, bringing the overall fortune to almost £1.5 million.

The Hairy Bikers produced 30 cookbooks, which received rave reviews from fans.
The Hairy Bikers produced 30 cookbooks, which received rave reviews from fans. Picture: Alamy

Dave and his wife lived in Staffordshire but built up an impressive portfolio over his lifetime.

In 2017, he sold his property - for £525,000 in his hometown of Barrow, in Cumbria - a seven-bedroom Victorian semi-detached house.

Read more: Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers' wife pays tribute to 'wonderful, brave man' after his death at 66

Read more: 'Heartbroken' Strictly dance partner Karen Hauer and Paul Hollywood lead tributes to Hairy Biker Dave Myers

He also owned a six-bedroom house, which he sold in 2018 for £1,300,000.

His property in Rodmersham, Sittingbourne, has now been valued at £1,050,000, whilst his four-bedroom flat in Burton-onTrent is now worth £78,000.

Dave also owned properties in France and Kent.

The TV chef had also rented a penthouse flat at Trinity Buoy to use with Si King whilst filming.

Dave and co-star Si King met on the set of a TV drama and remained best friends, becoming the friendly, bearded duo of cooking.

The Hairy Bikers produced 30 cookbooks, which received rave reviews from fans, but they also had 31 separate ventures since debuting on the BBC in 2006.

Before being a Hairy Biker, Dave worked as a labourer to find his study of fine art at Goldsmiths, leading him to a job at the BBC's makeup department.

After his death, tributes from fans, friends and family were posted on social media.

Read more: ‘I will miss him every day’: Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66 as best friend Si King shares statement

Si King came to Twitter/X to announce his co-star’s passing, writing: "Hi everyone, I'm afraid I bear some sad news.

"Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.'Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

"All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

Posing to Facebook, Liliana said: "Rest in peace, my love. My wonderful brave man! Til next time we meet!"

Liliana, a coach and hypnotherapist, then posted a photo of a solidarity candle in memorial to her late husband.

Dave and Liliana Orzac met while he was filming Hairy Bikers in Romania.

The two married in 2011 in Barrow, Cumbria, and Dave became a stepfather to Iza and Sergiu, from a previous relationship.

The two married in 2011 in Barrow, Cumbria.
The two married in 2011 in Barrow, Cumbria. Picture: Getty

As part of a festive Hairy Bikers episode, Dave spoke on how important Liliana had been to his care.

He said: "It impacts on the family. It's so difficult for my wife and family, you know, that not knowing, your future is completely turned upside down.

"And also I think for my wife as well, it gave her some freedom away from me. I felt good about being able to let her have time to herself, albeit to go to the gym or a spa, just to have some of her time, because it's been so all-encompassing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump wins North Dakota Republican caucuses as Super Tuesday approaches

Leila Khaled, who hijacked planes, will appear via video link at a fundraiser hosted by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. Andy Street wants police to look at the event

'I'm not comfortable with it': West Mids Mayor to speak to police amid fury over Palestinian hijacker’s fundraiser

Taylor Swift performing in 2019 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Taylor Swift steals show at Asian summit as Singapore defends tour stop deal

Andy Street taking calls from the public on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Tory MP's claim that Birmingham has 'no-go areas' was 'ridiculous', West Midlands Mayor tells LBC

A Russian ship named Caesar Kunikov passes through the Dardanelles strait in Turkey en route to the Mediterranean Sea in 2015 (Burak Gezen/AP)

Ukraine ‘sinks Russian warship’ in the Black Sea using high-tech drones

South China Sea

Philippine and Chinese vessels collide in disputed South China Sea

Live
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt out jogging in Westminster the day before the Budget

Budget 2024: Jeremy Hunt expected to freeze fuel duty again - after dire opinion poll ratings for Tories

Thangam Debbonaire said that culture should be "accessible for everyone" and that the British patriotic song can make many feel left out.

Rule, Britannia! is 'alienating', says Labour MP after musician suggests classic could be replaced with folk music

Israeli troops near the border with Gaza (L) and (R) Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah

Hamas attackers raped women’s corpses, UN report finds

US Army Apache helicopters take off at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 4, 2024 (Kwon June-woo)

North Korea threatens military steps in response to US-South Korean drills

Fernando, 28, and Vicente, 63, claim they were attacked by a group of men while travelling across India

Brazilian travel vlogger who was 'raped as she travelled India with her husband' given £9,500 in compensation

Lancashire Police want to speak to Mickey Blundell

Police issue urgent 'do not approach' warning after woman has chemical thrown in her face

The proposed fund has been described as 'anti-Christian'

Calls for Church of England to raise £1bn to make amends for historic links to slavery labelled 'anti-Christian'

Jeremy Hunt will freeze fuel duty for the 14th year in a row

Jeremy Hunt to extend 5p fuel duty cut in Budget boost for drivers after damning poll predicts Tory wipeout

Congress of both houses of parliament at the Palace of Versailles

Bill approved in France that makes abortion a constitutional right

Baldwin Set Shooting

Ammunitions supplier says only dummy rounds were supplied to Rust movie set

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belarus Crackdown

Thousands convicted in Belarus during sweeping crackdown on dissent

Gary Goldsmith has defended his niece, Kate Middleton

Kate's uncle hits out at Harry for 'having a pop' at niece and 'reinventing history' as he starts Celebrity Big Brother
George Galloway will aim to unseat Angela Rayner in the general election

George Galloway aiming to field 100 candidates in general election, as he looks to unseat Labour's Angela Rayner
Smoke rises following an explosion in the Gaza Strip

Israel escalates criticism of UN agency in Gaza

Soldiers guard the entrance of the international airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Gangs try to seize control of Haiti’s main airport in latest attack on key sites

Sam Kerr

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr accused of racially harassing police officer

Donald Trump

Supreme Court restores Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots

Kate was last seen on Christmas Day

Princess of Wales pictured for first time since abdominal surgery as she continues her recovery
Robin Close in Rowley Regis

Woman arrested for murder after ten-year-old girl found dead near Birmingham

Revellers killed on October 7 at the Nova music festival

UN envoy says ‘reasonable grounds’ to believe Hamas committed rapes on October 7

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Middleton family have previously described the businessman as the "black sheep of the family".

'Kate doesn’t need this stress': Princess' uncle 'read riot act by Middletons' amid Celebrity Big Brother rumour
Queen Camilla is taking some time off from her royal duties

Prince William and Princess Anne to step up as Queen Camilla 'jets off on holiday' in break from holding down royal fort
Kate will not return to her public duties until Easter

Royal aides slam 'madness of social media' as speculation over Kate's health continues

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit