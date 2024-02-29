Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers' wife pays tribute to 'wonderful, brave man' after his death at 66

29 February 2024, 16:33 | Updated: 29 February 2024, 16:40

The Hairy Bikers star, Dave Myers, has died aged 66.
The Hairy Bikers star, Dave Myers, has died aged 66. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Hairy Biker Dave Myers' wife, Liliana, has paid tribute to her husband after he died aged 66.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Posting to social media, Liliana said: "Rest in peace, my love. My wonderful brave man! Til next time we meet!"

Liliana, a coach and hypnotherapist, then posted a photo of a solidarity candle in memorial to her late husband.

Rest in peace, my love. 😞 My wonderful, brave man! Till next time we meet!

Posted by Liliana Myers on Thursday, February 29, 2024

Dave and Liliana Orzac met while he was filming Hairy Bikers in Romania.

The two married in 2011 in Barrow, Cumbria, and Dave became a stepfather to Iza and Sergiu, from a previous relationship.

Read more: 'Heartbroken' Strictly dance partner Karen Hauer and Paul Hollywood lead tributes to Hairy Biker Dave Myers
Read more: ‘I will miss him every day’: Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66 as best friend Si King shares statement

The star's death comes two years after he revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer.

As part of a festive Hairy Bikers episode, Dave spoke on how important Liliana had been to his care.

He said: "It impacts on the family. It's so difficult for my wife and family you know, that not knowing, your future is completely turned upside down.

"And also I think for my wife as well, it gave her some freedom away from me. I felt good about being able to let her have time to herself, albeit to go to the gym or a spa, just to have some of her time, because it's been so all-encompassing."

The television presenter and chef rose to fame as part of cooking duo The Hairy Bikers, with the launch of The Hairy Bikers' Cookbook in 2004, spawning a series of subsequent books, television shows and live tours.

Myers was born in Barrow-in-Furness and later found fame alongside television co-host, cook and fellow motorbike enthusiast, Si King, 57.

The pair documented their national motorbike journeys and fondness for British cuisine as part of their hit television series, spawning a career which stretched for over two decades.

Myers was first diagnosed with cancer in May 2022, documenting his mission to get back on his bike following treatment for the disease in recent episodes of The Hairy Bikers.

In a statement released today by co-host King on the Hairy Bikers' social media, the star said: "Hi everyone, I'm afraid I bear some sad news."

The Hairy Bikers star, Dave Myers, has died aged 66.
The Hairy Bikers star, Dave Myers, has died aged 66. Picture: Alamy

"Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.'Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

"All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

"Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment.

Read more: ‘The law is a mess’: Dame Esther Rantzen issues fresh call for free vote on assisted dying

Read more: Ultra-processed food linked to 32 different health problems including cancer, heart disease, diabetes and early death

"My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.

"I wish you god's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."

King's heartfelt statement continued: "I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times.

"It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team.

"I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.

"May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss.

"I am sure I will see you all soon."

Myers was born in Barrow-in-Furness and later found fame alongside television co-host, cook and fellow motorbike enthusiast, Si King.
Myers was born in Barrow-in-Furness and later found fame alongside television co-host, cook and fellow motorbike enthusiast, Si King. Picture: Alamy

Tributes have since poured in for Myers, with his former Strictly partner, Karen Hauer, and fellow chef Paul Hollywood among those to pay their respects.

Hauer, who was paired with Myers on Strictly back in 2013, said she was "heartbroken".

Paul Hollywood said: "Gutted Si, this is terrible news! Love to you all mate xx"

Chef Andi Oliver said: "Oh Si! I'm so so sad to hear this sad news. My heart goes out to you all xx"

Gok Wan wrote: "Such a terrible and heartbreaking loss. Sending all my love to Dave's family and friends RIP Dave."

Meanwhile, Celebs Go Dating coach Anna Williamson described him as "one of the kindest, most enthusiastic, generous people".

She continued: "In the world of 'celeb' you never know if anybody is going to be as nice as you hoped their persona suggests… In Dave‘s case he was everything and more, and we took great pride (and amusement) in playing opposite each other as father & daughter in Cinderella & the tomfoolery that ensued on & off stage.

"And ever since he’s been 'Daddy Dave' and me 'darling daughter'."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Texas Wildfires

Huge wildfire grows to become largest in history of Texas

The business will reduce its workforce by around 1,500 jobs, but subject to consultation.

Sainsbury's to axe 1,500 jobs across UK in bid to save £1 billion a year

Donald Prentice Patience was murdered

'Heroin addict Labradoodle thief' faces life in jail after murdering 'loving father', as body found in duvet cover

Julian Knight

Police drop investigation into MP Julian Knight following allegation of serious sexual assault

Israel Palestinians Rafah Photo Gallery

Israeli troops ‘fire on people waiting for aid’ as Gaza death tolls hits 30,000

Red Bull's Team Principal broke his silence as part of a live television interview ahead of the first practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner breaks silence in first live TV interview since inappropriate behaviour accusations surfaced
An image released by the IDF of the scene

Dozens killed in Gaza aid queue after Israel opens fire on civilians, as IDF says most victims run over by trucks

Nicaragua Crackdown Scouts

Nicaragua crackdown ‘tantamount to crimes against humanity’ – UN

The council tenants have now been invited to meet with a housing and support officer.

Hundreds of homes evacuated after Raac panels discovered, with nearly 300 council tenants impacted

Prince William has visited a London synagogue

Holocaust survivor tells William she misses Kate 'so much', as prince handed flowers for his wife on synagogue trip

Paris Atmosphere – Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League Final

Leap-year newspaper raises money and laughs in France

Sergei Sokolov

Editor of top independent Russian newspaper detained for ‘discrediting military’

Exclusive
Homeless people sleeping on the pavement outside retails chain stores store along Oxford Street in central London

Rough sleeping spike 'fuelled by government moving refugees out of hostels after 28 days', council leader says

Body Shop shuts 75 branches across the UK: Full list of store closures revealed

Body Shop shuts 75 branches across the UK: Full list of store closures revealed

"I am also a Wonka! I think we can do this!" Paul said in his video.

'Let's create the Wonka-Verse!': Willy Wonka actor from disastrous event wants to meet Timothée Chalamet

Police at the scene in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy, Perthshire

Police admit evidence in murder probe may have been lost after discovering dog walker, 65, was shot dead in Aberfeldy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paul Pogba has been banned

Paul Pogba banned from football for four years after ex-Manchester United star failed drugs test
OLY Paris Games Olympic Village Inauguration

Macron vows to swim in cleaned-up Seine during tour of Olympic village

Tuck will not be able to attend Everton matches home or away or any other football fixtures for six years.

Everton fan jailed for 15 weeks for racially abusing fellow fan on club's Facebook page

Figure Humanoid Robots

ChatGPT creator signs deal to put AI into humanoid robots

Russia Putin

Sending Western troops to Ukraine risks global nuclear conflict, says Putin

A yellow weather warning has been issued.

UK to be battered by 15 hours of rain, with yellow weather warning issued - is your area affected?
Five people died when the Titan submersible suffered a 'catastrophic implosion'

Loose metal on the Titanic or passing whales? What caused the mystery banging on the Titan submersible
Christian Brueckner (l) and Madeleine McCann (r)

Madeleine McCann chief suspect 'plotted to abduct and sell' a child while working in Algarve resort, it is claimed
Prince William has visited a London synagogue

Prince William returns to work as he shares emotional message from him and Kate on rise in anti-Semitism
The Hairy Bikers star, Dave Myers, has died aged 66.

'Heartbroken' Strictly dance partner Karen Hauer and Paul Hollywood lead tributes to Hairy Biker Dave Myers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry demanded the name of the person responsible for downgrading his security.

Prince Harry demanded name of person responsible for downgrading his security, court documents reveal
The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry faces £1m bill after losing High Court challenge over taxpayer funded police protection
Thomas Kingston died aged 45.

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston 'died at his parents' £3m country mansion'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit