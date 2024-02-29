Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers' wife pays tribute to 'wonderful, brave man' after his death at 66

The Hairy Bikers star, Dave Myers, has died aged 66. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jasmine Moody

Hairy Biker Dave Myers' wife, Liliana, has paid tribute to her husband after he died aged 66.

Posting to social media, Liliana said: "Rest in peace, my love. My wonderful brave man! Til next time we meet!"

Liliana, a coach and hypnotherapist, then posted a photo of a solidarity candle in memorial to her late husband.

Rest in peace, my love. 😞 My wonderful, brave man! Till next time we meet! Posted by Liliana Myers on Thursday, February 29, 2024

Dave and Liliana Orzac met while he was filming Hairy Bikers in Romania.

The two married in 2011 in Barrow, Cumbria, and Dave became a stepfather to Iza and Sergiu, from a previous relationship.

The star's death comes two years after he revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer.

As part of a festive Hairy Bikers episode, Dave spoke on how important Liliana had been to his care.

He said: "It impacts on the family. It's so difficult for my wife and family you know, that not knowing, your future is completely turned upside down.

"And also I think for my wife as well, it gave her some freedom away from me. I felt good about being able to let her have time to herself, albeit to go to the gym or a spa, just to have some of her time, because it's been so all-encompassing."

The television presenter and chef rose to fame as part of cooking duo The Hairy Bikers, with the launch of The Hairy Bikers' Cookbook in 2004, spawning a series of subsequent books, television shows and live tours.

Myers was born in Barrow-in-Furness and later found fame alongside television co-host, cook and fellow motorbike enthusiast, Si King, 57.

The pair documented their national motorbike journeys and fondness for British cuisine as part of their hit television series, spawning a career which stretched for over two decades.

Myers was first diagnosed with cancer in May 2022, documenting his mission to get back on his bike following treatment for the disease in recent episodes of The Hairy Bikers.

In a statement released today by co-host King on the Hairy Bikers' social media, the star said: "Hi everyone, I'm afraid I bear some sad news."

Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All… pic.twitter.com/VwoZkm8TJI — Hairy Bikers (@HairyBikers) February 29, 2024

"Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.'Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

"All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

"Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment.

"My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.

"I wish you god's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."

King's heartfelt statement continued: "I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times.

"It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team.

"I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.

"May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss.

"I am sure I will see you all soon."

Tributes have since poured in for Myers, with his former Strictly partner, Karen Hauer, and fellow chef Paul Hollywood among those to pay their respects.

Hauer, who was paired with Myers on Strictly back in 2013, said she was "heartbroken".

Paul Hollywood said: "Gutted Si, this is terrible news! Love to you all mate xx"

Chef Andi Oliver said: "Oh Si! I'm so so sad to hear this sad news. My heart goes out to you all xx"

Gok Wan wrote: "Such a terrible and heartbreaking loss. Sending all my love to Dave's family and friends RIP Dave."

Meanwhile, Celebs Go Dating coach Anna Williamson described him as "one of the kindest, most enthusiastic, generous people".

She continued: "In the world of 'celeb' you never know if anybody is going to be as nice as you hoped their persona suggests… In Dave‘s case he was everything and more, and we took great pride (and amusement) in playing opposite each other as father & daughter in Cinderella & the tomfoolery that ensued on & off stage.

"And ever since he’s been 'Daddy Dave' and me 'darling daughter'."